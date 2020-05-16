Justin Bieber talked about having sex before marriage and why he wishes he had waited

"I know that sounds crazy."
And now, in a new episode of his Facebook Watch series with his wife Hailey Bieber, the singer talks about having sex before marriage.
When asked if I would change anything if they could go back in time, Justin said, "If I could go back and not have to face some of the damage I suffered, it probably would have saved me for the marriage."
"I know that sounds crazy. Sex can be a bit confusing when you are sexually active with someone," she continued.
Hailey, however, had a different opinion. "I don't know if I would say the same thing, but we had different experiences with everything," he said.
"I agree with the fact that being physical can sometimes make things more confusing," he added.
According to Justin, "there are probably a lot of things,quot; that he would change, but he doesn't regret anything because "I think it makes you who you are and you learn from things."
Look at the Biebs, everyone being thoughtful and sounding mature. I love watching him
Catch the full Facebook Watch episode here.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!