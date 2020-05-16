Justin Bieber reveals that he wishes he had been saved for marriage – here is why!

The singer revealed that he wishes he had saved up for the marriage! Justin Bieber was asked about some of his regrets on the Facebook series of Hailey Baldwin and his wife, The Biebers, and that's one of the things he opened up about!

So is! The star made it very clear that, looking back on her past, she wishes she had refrained from having sex before meeting and marrying the model.

While Justin admitted that such a radical approach might sound "crazy,quot; to many, he had reason to think that way.

‘If I could go back and not have to face any pain … I probably would have saved myself for the marriage. Sex can be confusing when you're being sexually active with someone, "he said.

As for Hailey, she disagreed, arguing that the two had "different experiences with everything," adding that: "I agree with the fact that being physical can sometimes make things more confusing."

Earlier, during an interview with Natalie Manuel Lee for the Hillsong Channel, Hailey spoke about her marriage to Justin, recalling her first failed attempt at a romance in 2016.

He claimed that he took a "leap of faith,quot; over him and believed that if they ever rekindled their romance, it would be forever.

Ad %MINIFYHTML530d556562951a5ce694806e88001c2315% %MINIFYHTML530d556562951a5ce694806e88001c2330%

‘I think I always knew that if we were to be together again, it would be very serious and we would get married or we would lead to that. He didn't necessarily know what the timeline would be. I just trusted and I think it was a great leap of faith … and I trusted the people who knew they had seen me take the trip with him, without him and then come back with him. "



Post views:

6 6