Justin Bieber reveals he wants to "save himself,quot; for marriage

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber You can agree to disagree.

During an episode of the couple's Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on dutyThe two were asked about past regrets and things that would change again.

The "Yummy,quot; singer replied that "there are probably a lot of things that I would change." However, he added: "I don't regret anything because I think it makes you who you are and you learn about things. If I could go back and not have to face the damage I suffered, I probably would." I've saved myself for marriage. "

He went on to explain that although "it sounds crazy," he thinks "sex can be a bit confusing when you're sexually active with someone."

While the singer's wife validated his feelings and thoughts about having sex before marriage and wanting to have waited until marriage, the 23-year-old's experience was not like his.