Justin Bieber reveals he wants to "save himself,quot; for marriage

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber You can agree to disagree.
During an episode of the couple's Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on dutyThe two were asked about past regrets and things that would change again.
The "Yummy,quot; singer replied that "there are probably a lot of things that I would change." However, he added: "I don't regret anything because I think it makes you who you are and you learn about things. If I could go back and not have to face the damage I suffered, I probably would." I've saved myself for marriage. "
He went on to explain that although "it sounds crazy," he thinks "sex can be a bit confusing when you're sexually active with someone."
While the singer's wife validated his feelings and thoughts about having sex before marriage and wanting to have waited until marriage, the 23-year-old's experience was not like his.
"I don't know if I would say the same thing, but we had different experiences with everything," he said. "I agree with the fact that being physical with someone can make things more confusing."
Despite the fact that the two have different points of view and experiences on the matter, it seems that they respect each other's opinions.
On Friday, after his Facebook watch, the "As Long As You Love Me,quot; singer wrote a heartfelt message to his wife on Instagram while she slept.
"Dear Hailey, as I lie here, sleeping next to me, I think to myself how I was so blessed," he wrote. "Your humility, joy and desire to grow takes my breath away! I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you every day of our lives. Good evening Hailey, I hope you read this in the morning and smile! They are my PAR FOREVER ".
%MINIFYHTML558c710089466d86631e8a5daf9307a116%