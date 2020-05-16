Judge rules that firing former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald should be "honorable,quot; discharge – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

It was a court victory for former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald almost a year after he was fired from the department.

Fitzgerald has argued that he was fired on May 20, 2019, largely due to being a whistleblower for non-compliance with the city's cybersecurity policy for the federal criminal justice information system. His attorney said he was fired for an "organized incident,quot; during a Top Cop Awards event in Washington DC last year.

However, according to his lawyer, Fitzgerald had received a "general,quot; discharge instead of an "honorable,quot; one. Fitzgerald claimed that he had trouble finding another job because of this reason.

This designation for his dismissal was brought to the State Office of Administrative Hearings, and Fitzgerald left this part of his general problem with the City of Fort Worth with a victory.

The Administrative Law Judge ruled that the police department "has failed to establish misconduct that warrants … a general discharge." The judge ruled that Fitzgerald should be "honorably discharged."

The city released a statement on the ruling that read in part:

"This decision is nothing more than a clarification to characterize the termination of the former chief and has nothing to do with, and does not affect, the ongoing litigation in this matter. We saw a general discharge as the appropriate administrative appointment because there were numerous problems of judgment and performance that led to the decision to fire the former boss. Although we do not agree with the result, we will continue to protect the interests of our community … ".

About a month ago, Fitzgerald was named chief of police for the department in Waterloo, Iowa. However, he said his lawsuit against the City of Fort Worth over the whistleblower allegations will continue as he seeks damages.