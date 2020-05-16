Joss Whedon leads the contest & # 39; Buffy the Vampire Slayer & # 39; in an online meeting

WENN

The creator and cast members of the classic television series have teamed up for a good cause, raising money for the coronavirus relief efforts amid the ongoing pandemic.

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer"creator Joss Whedon and a host of stars from the show will gather for a live charity contest on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

The questionnaire, which will be organized by Brandon Ellyson, co-presenter of the "GrrArgh Cast Facebook Live"show will feature questions about the hit series read by Joss, cast members, and celebrity names who are fans of the beloved show, which ran from 1997 to 2003.

Cast members Anthony Head, Nicholas Brendon, Amber benson, Kristine Sutherland, Tom Lenk, Danny Strong, Adam Buschand Iyari Limon are among those who will question fans during the event. However, the actress "Buffy" Sarah Michelle Gellar does not appear as appearing

Participants can purchase a $ 5 entry ticket at Eventbrite. All proceeds from the sale of tickets will benefit the Covid-19 fund of the American charity Direct Relief.

Those who sign up to receive tickets will receive a link to a private Twitch broadcast two hours before the event begins at 8 P.M. ET on Saturday.