Josh Trank says his life is in ruins after the remake of & # 39; Fantastic Four & # 39; failure

"Capone"director Josh TrankThe disaster of "The Fantastic Four" inspired his latest film, revealing that he felt like a broken man after his box office success failed.

Like a gangster Al Capone In his final days, Trank started chain smoking when his friends walked away and his career prospects dwindled, and that reminded him of Deirdre CaponeMemories of his uncle at the end of his life.

"The story was parallel to my own life," he says. "Fantastic Four had just come out and it was a massive box office disaster on a historically unprecedented scale. My career caught fire. Before that movie collapsed, I was in a very enviable position in the industry, where my first movie (Chronicle) It came out and it was a number one movie at the box office and it was a huge success. I was having the opportunity to network with all the biggest franchises and I was working at the highest level in our business, and it all fell apart. "

"Before I knew it, I was sitting in my backyard in eerie silence, chain smoking two packs of cigarettes a day without anyone really calling me, except for a few close friends and family. I was dealing with my own personal trauma from that. experience, face it every day without my life going in any direction after that. "

"I remembered the stories about the end of Al Capone's life, when he was released from Alcatraz (prison) and sitting in his backyard on Palm Island smoking cigarettes in his near vegetative state, reflecting on his own self-inflicted drama and all the loose ends. unresolved from a life he led, maybe 10 years earlier when he was king of the world, so to speak. "

"There he was with his bank account dwindling, his life in ruins and haunted by memories of his past. He wanted to be able to write about it because he knew that what he felt was a rather unique experience that needed some kind of film documentation."

The movie, starring Tom hardy like Capone, it is now available to order in the US. USA