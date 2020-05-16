John Legend returns to the stage with the Reality concert series

WENN

The singer of & # 39; All of Me & # 39; It will be performed on stage in a specially designed studio that allows viewers to feel like they are attending the concert in the same room.

John Legend He returns to work to deliver a special immersive virtual reality performance in an empty Los Angeles studio.

Hits creator "All of Me" has been hosting mini concerts and filming episodes of the United States talent competition. "The voice, in which he serves as a judge, from home while in coronavirus isolation, but on Saturday, May 16, 2020, he will headline the new Live from LA concert series.

Using modern technology, Legend will take the stage in a studio specially designed for the show, which will allow viewers to virtually attend the event, making them feel as if they are in the same room without having to leave.

The free program, organized in collaboration with the heads of the virtual reality music platform MelodyVR, will begin at 6 p.m. PST through the company's app.

"Come join me for a very special live performance from the MelodyVR studio on Saturday, May 16," Legend shares in a statement. "While we can't be together in person right now, I am excited to share this moment with my fans."

Anthony Matchett, CEO of MelodyVR, adds: "MelodyVR was founded with the vision to provide fans with an exciting new way to experience the live music they love, regardless of location, age or financial means."

"The current absence of concerts and festivals is extremely damaging to both artists and the music industry, and as a company dedicated to virtual events and immersive content, we wanted to use our unique technology to create a solution."

"Our new studio facility in Los Angeles offers a safe, innovative and creative space for artists who want to reach their fans digitally while unable to perform publicly. I am delighted to be working with our partners across the industry, including artists, managers, record labels and promoters to bring this series of exclusive performances to fans. "

Rapper Kelly machine gun, singer Katelyn Tarverand rockers Marker She will also participate in the MelodyVR concert series over the next few days, and the concerts will double as fundraisers to increase donations to the MusiCares Relief Fund COVID-19.