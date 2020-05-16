Jessie Ware's voices care about & # 39; Shell Life for Women & # 39; in the music industry

Glamor United Kingdom

By sharing her thoughts on sexism in the music world, hitmaker & # 39; Say You Love Me & # 39; She recalls being told that she was very excited during a meeting when she was not.

Up News Info –

Jessie Ware He has spoken out against sexism in the music industry, insisting that the standards are different for men and women.

The 35-year-old singer discussed the issue in a new interview with Glamor U.K. magazine, admitting that she fears there is a "lifespan" for women in the business.

"You don't ask the men how they are going to go on tour with their children, do they?" the mother of two reflected. "But you get used to it, you take it with a pinch of salt, and it's also something that I had a hard time solving."

She continued, "I was told once that I was being really emotional (in a meeting), and that I was being really non-emotional, and I wonder if they had said that to a guy. I didn't, and he was very calm. But already you know, it happens. "

"I definitely think there is more lifespan for women," added the "Spotlight" star. "I don't want to sound negative because I'm actually able to make the music I want to do, but I'm insanely considered relatively old and 35 years old!"

The hit maker "Say You Love Me" will appear alongside Ellie Goulding as part of the publication's upcoming Lockdown Live festival, which also features cooks, fitness sessions, and inspirational talks from stars as an actress / model Sabrina Elbachef Gizzi Erskine and stylist Irene Agbontaen.

