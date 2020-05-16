Jessica Alba Gabrielle Union and talk about motherhood quarantined

In a new interview with ME! News host Lilliana Vazquez, Best of LA stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba It opened on motherhood in quarantine.

While actresses have earned a reputation as a first class mothers, the duo still admit that they have been fighting for any semblance of peace and tranquility.

"With your children about what is the only place in your home where solitude and a little peace is?" Vazquez asked.

"No, do not do it," proclaimed Alba, the mother of three children aged 39, laughing. "I can not escape them. I found in bathrooms, in bathtubs, in the corners, I can not hide from them."

Fortunately, Gabrielle Union said it does have a piece of heaven at home.

"For me, it's the bathroom," said the mother of 47 years. "Thank God that respect the bathroom. I go there, claim gastrointestinal problems. Nobody will follow up questions about that. And then milking, sometimes for 20, 30, 45 minutes."

"I can play words with friends,quot; he continued. "I just can move without thinking about social networks. But just give me a minute. I go to the bathroom, close the door and sit down."