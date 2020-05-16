Jessica Alba Gabrielle Union and talk about motherhood quarantined

In a new interview with ME! News host Lilliana Vazquez, Best of LA stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba It opened on motherhood in quarantine.
While actresses have earned a reputation as a first class mothers, the duo still admit that they have been fighting for any semblance of peace and tranquility.
"With your children about what is the only place in your home where solitude and a little peace is?" Vazquez asked.
"No, do not do it," proclaimed Alba, the mother of three children aged 39, laughing. "I can not escape them. I found in bathrooms, in bathtubs, in the corners, I can not hide from them."
Fortunately, Gabrielle Union said it does have a piece of heaven at home.
"For me, it's the bathroom," said the mother of 47 years. "Thank God that respect the bathroom. I go there, claim gastrointestinal problems. Nobody will follow up questions about that. And then milking, sometimes for 20, 30, 45 minutes."
"I can play words with friends,quot; he continued. "I just can move without thinking about social networks. But just give me a minute. I go to the bathroom, close the door and sit down."
Vázquez also mentioned the time of viral Union's daughter, 18 months old. Kaavia #FruitSnackChallenge failed.
"Were you surprised the reaction of your daughter?" Vazquez asked. "Or you know your son?"
"No, I know my son," said Union. "It was more about how long could she expect? She loves to eat. And she actually eat anything. But she had never had a fruit snack, so we had to devise a different snack and she loves her Bitsy & # 39; s ".
"I was just curious, would I let you go just around the corner?" The union continued. "Would it be as soon as I was it was more surprising as his facial reactions She ate, grabbed a handful and then turned When I came back in the frame, she said: & # 39; Maybe you ate the Bitsy?..! & # 39; She is pure comedy. "
the Pop morning The host also talked to Alba about his effort in the world of TikTok where your account already has 4.8 million followers and 26 million I like.
"I went because my kids wanted to do it," said Alba. "But after I got in, I was told: & # 39;'re a little dingy but all moms are what & # 39;.".
Alba said he could not believe the comments of their children.
"I'm like, & # 39;! Why do you allow me feel pain & # 39;?" I said, laughing.
the Machete The actress also detailed its latest call, meridian sensory autonomic response.
"I really did ASMR because my eight year old son is absolutely obsessed,quot; he said. "I Launch a YouTube channel during this time and did ASMR. And is your favorite activity worldwide."
You can see the full interview with the two stars here.
