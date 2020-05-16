Jeffree Star gets a backlash over the new line of cremated makeup

Words are powerful … even when it comes to makeup names.

Now more than ever, people are turning to beauty as a way to practice self-care and lift their spirits. considering the Coronavirus The pandemic has reshaped our world, many are de-stressing and pampering with luxurious moisturizers, delicious fragrances, and more.

However, there is one makeup item that bothers people … and for good reason.

On Friday, Jeffree star he scoffed at his upcoming release, which is titled the Cremated Collection.

Shortly after the reveal, many expressed disgust at the name of the makeup line. Many claimed that it is especially callous and offensive in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has caused an overwhelming number of deaths.

An Instagram user commented on Trendmood's post (which shared the teaser): "This seems a bit tacky considering the increase in pandemic-related deaths worldwide … Don't come for me!"

Another replied, "Whoa. This topic doesn't seem like a very good time …" With someone else intervening: "All things considered … The name of this palette is deaf."