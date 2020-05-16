Jeffree Star gets a backlash over the new line of cremated makeup

Words are powerful … even when it comes to makeup names.
Now more than ever, people are turning to beauty as a way to practice self-care and lift their spirits. considering the Coronavirus The pandemic has reshaped our world, many are de-stressing and pampering with luxurious moisturizers, delicious fragrances, and more.
However, there is one makeup item that bothers people … and for good reason.
On Friday, Jeffree star he scoffed at his upcoming release, which is titled the Cremated Collection.
Shortly after the reveal, many expressed disgust at the name of the makeup line. Many claimed that it is especially callous and offensive in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has caused an overwhelming number of deaths.
An Instagram user commented on Trendmood's post (which shared the teaser): "This seems a bit tacky considering the increase in pandemic-related deaths worldwide … Don't come for me!"
Another replied, "Whoa. This topic doesn't seem like a very good time …" With someone else intervening: "All things considered … The name of this palette is deaf."
Not long after Trendmood's post, the YouTube star shared her makeup collection on her personal accounts. Others commented directly on their posts to share their disappointment with the Cremated line.
"My grandmother had to be cremated after she died from Covid. This seems like a bad time for such a product," said a Twitter user. answered.
Another person expressed The same feeling. "Um, if people are being CREAMED because the mortuaries have run out of room. Bad time. This could have waited until thousands don't die daily. Smfh."
While some of the Star fans pointed out that he registered the name Cremated in September 2019Others argued that it could have postponed the release date to a later time.
"It doesn't matter that he did it months ago, it's the fact that he's taking it out now … he could have taken it out on a different date," one person said. celebrated.
Other additional, "The moment is bad. I love Jeffree but the moment is bad considering 1) not many people can buy or pay for makeup 2) It is called cremated, regardless of when the name was created, the name is in bad taste and bad scheduled. "
The Cremated name aside, many were also disappointed by the range of shades in the eyeshadow palette.
"I thought I would make a dark gothic palette not ashy," commented one user in the Trendmood post on Saturday, which showed off the palette. "Such a boring and tasteless color story," said another.
"I hoped it was at least as a variation on super dark colors and jewel tones," added another. "Is it just a cool toned palette? We've all seen it before."
Summarizing the collection, one person shared, "I suppose he really did hit the topic because this is going to have either a tan or a deeper funeral ready."
At this time, Jeffree has yet to address the backlash.
