Jeffree Star criticized on social media for naming her cosmetic launch ‘Cremated’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Now that most of the United States is still in a partial shutdown, people are turning to other forms of entertainment, including makeup and personal care. Jeffree Star took the opportunity to launch a new product recently, however the reception of their product name was not reduced as planned.

ME! Online today reported that Jeffree Star launched a new product with the name, "Cremated,quot;. Not long after Jeffree revealed the new product line, people on social media criticized the YouTuber beauty for the supposedly callous name in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Instagram user, in particular, stated that they found it a bit "sticky,quot; due to the ongoing coronavirus that has killed thousands of Americans this year. Another described the title as "deaf in tone,quot; for the same reasons.

Many other social media users made similar comments. In Jeffree's defense, the make-up artist first registered the brand in September 2019, long before the coronavirus pandemic began to break through in the United States.

My grandmother had to be cremated after she died from Covid. This seems like a bad time for such a product. – D & # 39; amone (@HAPPYHAHAJK) May 15, 2020

Detractors claimed that regardless, Jeffree could have waited a few more months to release the new product. Regardless of his position on the subject, it's clear that many of Jeffree's fans are put off by his choice in the title of his new makeup palette.

Interestingly, in April Jeffree said he had to cancel the launch of his new product due to a bad time. Just Jared was the first post to receive feedback from Star in which he explained why he decided to withdraw from the launch of a new product.

But, as it turned out, Jeffree still ended up having a bad time anyway with all things considered. On the other hand, it was reported that Jeffree intended to launch 4/20 themed products for April 20, the annual celebration of marijuana.

At the same time, Jeffree unveiled a charity plan whereby he would be donating money to several of his fans. Many lucky people would receive up to $ 2,500 to help them cover their bills in difficult times.



