Jarrett Stidham helped the YMCA provide more than 1,000 lunches to those in need

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife Kennedy approached the YMCA of the Hockomock area and helped the organization provide more than 1,000 Chick-fil-A lunches for children and families in the area of Attleboro and Milford on Friday.

The sun and heat were not the only surprises today. Many thanks to Patriots Quarterback @Jarrett_Stidham and his wife @kennedystidham_ for contacting us to help and provide more than 1,000 @ attleborocfa1 lunches today for children and families in our #community #BeCauseY pic.twitter.com/AMTrZTG9iv – Hockomock Area YMCA (@HockomockYMCA) May 15, 2020

The Stidhams donated the meals to help those who are struggling during the pandemic. They were turned in at North Attleboro Community School.

"What impressed me was that it was something I wanted to do quietly," Hockomock YMCA President Ed Hurley told Matt Vautour of MassLive. "There was no advance release to the media about it. He just wanted to be there with his wife and do something to help the children. That's what he did today. "

