Jarrett Stidham helped the YMCA provide more than 1,000 lunches to those in need

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife Kennedy approached the YMCA of the Hockomock area and helped the organization provide more than 1,000 Chick-fil-A lunches for children and families in the area of Attleboro and Milford on Friday.

The Stidhams donated the meals to help those who are struggling during the pandemic. They were turned in at North Attleboro Community School.

"What impressed me was that it was something I wanted to do quietly," Hockomock YMCA President Ed Hurley told Matt Vautour of MassLive. "There was no advance release to the media about it. He just wanted to be there with his wife and do something to help the children. That's what he did today. "

