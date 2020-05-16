Janet Jackson posts photos of her 3-year-old son's extravagant quarantine life

These days, celebrities are giving the public a glimpse into their lives at a time when we are all a bit more humble. Janet Jackson is just one of the many celebrities who have been posting snapshots of her life on social media.

BET recently picked up a post in which Janet showed how her 3-year-old son has spent time with his mother in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. On her Twitter account, Janet posted a photo of her 3-year-old son's playhouse.

Janet shares Eissa with her ex, Wissam Al-Mana. You can check out the superstar's tweet below:

My baby and I built a little shelter on the island #IslandLife 🥰🏠 pic.twitter.com/ig6sDpzLUa – Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 15, 2020

Many of Janet's fans were delighted to see the cute playhouse that little Eissa has been playing in. As noted earlier, Janet is not the only celebrity to offer a glimpse into their lives in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that rocked the world.

However, not all publications have been received positively. For example, legendary singer-songwriter Madonna has been posting videos and images of what she described as "newspaper quarantine," many of which come from her own home.

Earlier this year, Madonna referred to the coronavirus pandemic as the "Great Equalizer," which many on social media were not happy about. People thought it meant assuming that some of the weak were going to die and that the strong would prevail, although it's unclear if that was what Madonna really meant.

Even some of Madonna's friends had something to say about her apparently "strange,quot; social media posts. Rosie O & # 39; Donnell, for example, spoke to reporters on page six and explained that her videos were a little "weird,quot;.

However, Rosie defended her famous friend by claiming that Madonna was one of the best artists of all time, and with concerts and festivals closed, social media is the only way she can express herself to the world.

As you may or may not know, Rosie O & # 39; Donnell and Madonna have been close friends for years. Janet, on the other hand, has been much less active on social media these days, especially since the birth of her 3-year-old son.



