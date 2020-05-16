Jamie-Lynn Sigler cut her hair for a motivating reason

New hair, new me!
Lately, celebrities have taken matters into their own hands by coloring, cutting, or doing both on their hair. Many have presumed 'two extremes', including: Hilary Duff, who dyed her hair turquoise, Armie hammer, who decided to get a mohawk, Rosalia, who said hello to the bangs … you get an idea.
On Friday, Jamie-Lynn Sigler She joined the celebrity club debuting major hair changes. However, The sopranos The last alum transformation was done for an inspiring and motivating reason.
"That's 2 years of physical, emotional and spiritual growth that I cut there on my birthday," he shared on Instagram, along with a photo of her holding her cut braided hair.
He cut his own hair through Zoom and requested "help,quot; from the stylist. Riawna Capri. Additionally, the actress revealed that she would donate her hair to the BeYOUtiful Foundation.
Because Jamie-Lynn also changed her hair on her birthday, she also thanked those who made her day special.
"To everyone who came today, they sent food, flowers, videos, FaceTimes … thank you very much," he wrote in his Instagram caption. "It's nice to feel grateful at times like these. This is # 39."
To see Jamie-Lynn's home hair transformation, check out our gallery below. Plus, you'll be able to see all the other celebrities who joined the same club.
It is only a matter of time before another celebrity debuts a major beauty change.
