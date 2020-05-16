Jamie-Lynn Sigler cut her hair for a motivating reason

New hair, new me!

Lately, celebrities have taken matters into their own hands by coloring, cutting, or doing both on their hair. Many have presumed 'two extremes', including: Hilary Duff, who dyed her hair turquoise, Armie hammer, who decided to get a mohawk, Rosalia, who said hello to the bangs … you get an idea.

On Friday, Jamie-Lynn Sigler She joined the celebrity club debuting major hair changes. However, The sopranos The last alum transformation was done for an inspiring and motivating reason.

"That's 2 years of physical, emotional and spiritual growth that I cut there on my birthday," he shared on Instagram, along with a photo of her holding her cut braided hair.

He cut his own hair through Zoom and requested "help,quot; from the stylist. Riawna Capri. Additionally, the actress revealed that she would donate her hair to the BeYOUtiful Foundation.

Because Jamie-Lynn also changed her hair on her birthday, she also thanked those who made her day special.