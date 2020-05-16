J.C. Penney, 118 years old – Up News Info

NEW YORK – The coronavirus pandemic has led the notorious but troubled department store chain J.C. Penney to Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer to fulfill that fate.

As part of its reorganization, the 118-year-old company said Friday night that it will close some stores. He said the stores will close in phases throughout the Chapter 11 process and that details of the first phase will be released in the coming weeks.

Penney is the largest retailer to file for a bankruptcy reorganization since the pandemic and joins luxury store chain Neiman Marcus, J. Crew, and Stage Stores. Many other retailers are expected to follow as business closings across the country have evaporated sales. In fact, US retail sales fell a record 16.4% from March to April.

"The coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities and our country," Penney CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement. "As a result, the American retail industry has experienced a profoundly different new reality, requiring J.C. Penney make difficult decisions when managing our business to protect the safety of our associates and customers and the future of our company. "

Many experts are skeptical about Penney's survival, even when she loses her debt and reduces the number of her stores. Its fashion and home offerings have not stood out for years. And in addition, its lower-middle-income customers have been hit hardest by the mass layoffs during the pandemic. Many of them are likely to buy more at discount stores, if at all, analysts say.

"This is a long and sad story," said Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics, a retail research firm. "Penney offers no reason to buy there compared to its competitors, whether it's Macy's or T.J. Maxx or Walmart. How are they going to survive?

Penney said he has $ 500 million in cash and has received commitments of $ 900 million in financing to help him operate during the restructuring. He said he will look for different options, including the sale of the company. The restructuring should reduce several billion dollars of its debt and provide more flexibility to face the financial consequences of the pandemic, Penney said.

Like many department stores, Penney is struggling to remain relevant in an age when Americans shop more online or at discount stores. Sears has now been whittled down to a couple hundred stores after being bought by hedge fund billionaire and former bankrupt president Eddie Lampert in early 2019. Barneys New York closed its doors earlier this year and Bon -Ton Stores closed in 2018.

The pandemic has just put department stores in danger as their sales evaporate with prolonged closings. Even as retailers like Penney begin to reopen in states like Texas and Florida that have relaxed their locks, they also face herculean challenges to make shoppers feel comfortable being in public spaces.

In fact, Green Street Advisors, a real estate research firm, predicted in a report last month that more than 50% of all department stores with shopping centers will close by the end of 2021. Penney is expected to finally liquidate his business, noting that a smaller company will not solve its main problems.

Like Sears, JCPenney's troubles occurred for years, marking a slow decline from its glory days during the 1960s through the 1980s, when it became a key shopping destination in family shopping malls. .

The company's roots began in 1902 when James Cash Penney started a dry goods store in Kemmerer, Wyoming. The retailer had focused its stores on downtown areas but expanded to suburban shopping malls as they became more popular beginning in the 1960s. With that expansion, Penney added appliances, hair salons, and portrait studios.

But since the late 1990s, Penney struggled with weak sales and increased competition from discount stores and specialty chains that were squeezing his business on both ends. Penney began flirting with bankruptcy almost a decade ago when a disastrous reinvention plan spearheaded by then-CEO Ron Johnson caused sales to freefall.

Johnson dramatically cut promotions and brought in fashion brands that turned loyal buyers off. As a result, sales fell from $ 17.3 billion during the fiscal year that ended in early 2012 to $ 13 billion a year later. Many veteran clients left and have not returned. Johnson was fired in April 2013 after just 17 months on the job.

Since then, Penney has undergone a series of management changes, each of which has employed different strategies that failed to revive sales. The Plano, Texas-based company has suffered five consecutive years of declining sales, now hovering at $ 11.2 billion. Its shares are trading at less than 20 cents, down from $ 1.26 a year ago, and from their all-time high of $ 81 in 2006.

Soltau has acted quickly since joining the company in October 2018. She threw out major appliances from stores that were weighing operating profit. That reversed the strategy of his predecessor, Marvin Ellison, who brought home appliances to the showroom floor after a 30-year absence in an attempt to capitalize on Sears' problems.

Soltau refocused on women's clothing and household items, such as towels and sheets, which have higher profit margins. Furniture is still available, but only online.

Still, sales and profits have remained weak. For the fourth fiscal quarter ending February 1, sales at stores open for at least one year fell 4.7 adjusted for appliance outflow. Profits fell 64%.