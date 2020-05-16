IT company Genesis10 seeks to fill a variety of technology jobs – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– If you have experience and skills working in the IT and cyber industry, Genesis10 wants to hear from you.

The company specializes in providing IT support and consulting efforts for top companies across the country.

Genesis10 executives say that with so many companies adapting the work of home models, the need for their services is needed.

Wayne Sueltz, who manages the DFW market for Genesis10, said they are in dire need of jobs now.

Specifically, he said they are looking for "development operations engineers, application developers, cybersecurity analysts, business intelligence analysts, data analysts, and cloud engineers as clients try and modernize their infrastructure environment."

The company says the jobs come with competitive wages and benefit packages.

Harley Lippman, CEO and Founder of Genesis10, says this is a good time for those who have not worked in technology before to pivot their skills and jump into an industry that so far promises to overcome the pandemic crisis.

"I think young people and even middle-aged people who get a new career in technology would be a good move because there will always be a future there," Lippman said.

