Is Sofia Richie's patience with Scott Disick running out?

Is Sofia Richie's patience running out on Scott Disick? Is the couple heading for a separation after he entered and then quickly left a Colorado rehab? Some now say Sofia is ready to walk away from Scott due to the stress of their relationship. Sofia is only 21 years old and many feel she is too young to get involved with Scott and all his problems. Many believe that Sofia has her whole life ahead of her and that she cannot enjoy her youth due to her relationship with Scott. She has insisted that her devotion to Scott is unwavering, but no one would blame her if she chose to walk away and live her own life on her own terms. Now some even ask if he possibly has met another person.

X 17 Online captured images of Sofia walking with friends in Malibu and suggested that she seemed to get along with a man. The store even asked if it could be Sofia's new love. At this point, it is believed that Sofia and Scott are still together.

You can view a X 17 video share report below.

The question of whether Sofia and Scott are separating was addressed in the next May 25, 2020 issue of Life & Style magazine.

The source stated the following.

"Scott is shuffling when it comes to rehab, but it's very obvious that he still needs help." Sofia begins to wonder if it will ever be worth it and has even threatened to leave Scott unless she begins to take her recovery process seriously. "

Scott Disick revealed that he sank into depression after the death of his parents, whom he lost in three months.

Sofia Richie takes a socially estranged walk with friends https://t.co/Um02xcyek3 – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 15, 2020

The fountain continued to weigh.

“Sofia loves Scott and wants to do what she can to help, but at the end of the day, he has to be the one who wants to change. Scott wants to improve. However, it is going to be a long way, and Sofia is already getting tired of feeling that she has to take care of her boyfriend all the time. "

What do you think about the report? Do you think Sofia Richie and Scott Disick should separate and go their separate ways?

