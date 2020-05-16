Is Miranda Lambert pregnant? Are you having a baby with Brendan McLoughlin?

Is Miranda Lambert pregnant? Are you having a baby with your husband Brendan McLoughlin? That's the question many people ask after Life & Style broached the subject in its next issue on May 25, 2020. Now that Miranda is happily married after parting ways with Blake Shelton, she seems to have everything she ever dreamed of. The only thing left to complete her family is to become a mother. The couple quickly married and Brendan had a newborn baby from a previous relationship. Miranda has been the stepmother of Brendan's one-year-old son Landon, but according to the report, she is ready for a baby.

A source spoke to the magazine and said that the Coronavirus pandemic has kept Miranda and Brendan (who retired from New York Police to travel with Miranda) at home and now realizes how much she wants a baby and feels it to be. the moment. The source stated the following.

“Brendan and Miranda no longer want to wait to have children and are trying to have a baby. And with everyone locked up, the timing could hardly be better. Playing stepmother has given Miranda a baby fever. She absolutely loves Landon and wants to join her family. "

Some now think that Miranda may already be pregnant after having conceived during the confinement. Neither she nor Brendan has spoken publicly to confirm or deny whether she is pregnant.

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought many people together, and is already blamed for ending various relationships. According to the report, Brendan and Miranda ride their new Airstream and simply enjoy being together. Miranda has been providing updates on her official Instagram account where she has 3.9 million Instagram followers.

According to the report, Miranda has changed a lot since her marriage to Brendan and is in the best place in her life for motherhood. The source continued.

“She used to be a real party girl, but these days, she prefers to lead a more discreet life in the country with her loved ones. It is clear that fatherhood is next. "

What you think? Do you think Miranda Lambert is pregnant?

