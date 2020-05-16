Is Commissioner Gary Bettman really genuine about the NHL return? – Up News Info

Often booed NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman could be winning fans with his "Pollyanna,quot; -like optimism about the 2019-20 season restart. But at the same time, he could be playing politics, assuring the public that he has considered all avenues of a return, knowing that there is little or no chance.

The only sure thing Bettman has in a possible comeback is the NHL's strong television deal with NBC and its partners. That's a deal the American Hockey League doesn't have and why the NHL's top development cycle canceled out the remainder of 2019-20 last week.

With no fans, the NHL still has an income stream and can build its brand. The Stanley Cup could be rewarded with millions of spectators from their sofas. And if they are allowed to watch from their favorite restaurant or watering hole, we would at least know that the coronavirus crisis is slowing down.

According to The Mercury News, Bettman told members of the San Jose Sharks business alliance that not completing 2019-20 and not awarding the Stanley Cup "is not something I am contemplating."

"I think if the right time and the right circumstances come, based on all the options we are considering and our ability to execute them, we will be ready this season," Bettman said. "I don't want to sound Pollyanna, but canceling is too easy a solution. That means you stop working hard to do all the things that we are doing, and I finally believe there will be an opportunity."

He added: “States are reopening, cities are reopening. And if we do the right thing, I think we can finish the season. "

What it will look like probably won't be like anything we've seen. The return could go straight to a 24-team tiebreaker based on the current percentage of points, with the worst seven teams not even returning for training camp. In that scenario, seeds 17-24, or even 13-24, would be playing a mini tournament with elimination in play while the top 12 seeds play for sowing.

The Avalanche, second in the Central Division and Western Conference behind St. Louis, could perhaps face the Blues in a short series to determine the division and No. 1 in the conference, while the lowest seeds play to advance. to the big dance.

That is just an example. There are many more out there. And each of them makes sense with the TV deal.

"It has to be fair, it has to have integrity, and if we have to do it over the summer with any modifications, we will do it on that basis," Bettman said.

Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi told TSN radio in Vancouver on Saturday that hockey will return this summer if COVID-19 tests are available to everyone in the picture.

"There is a very high probability," said Gaglardi. "I think the league is determined to complete the season, and I would agree that not finishing the season is not on (Bettman's) mind at all." I hope we play the season. I think we are in logistics. I keep saying it, the people who speak to me are tired of listening to it, but in reality it all comes down to the possibility of taking a test, in an effective and timely manner. If we can try, I think the season is going to happen. "

