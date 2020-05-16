Is Adele Training to become a marathon runner?

Adele has amazed the world with her amazing weight loss transformation. Some are shocked by the difference in their appearance. In fact, Adele's impersonators are going crazy and don't know what to do. Some suggest that they also lose weight, while others say they can still play Adele as long as they make it clear that they are losing weight earlier, Adele. The award-winning singer is believed to have lost approximately 110 pounds. At 32 years old, Adele has gone through many changes. He divorced his ex Simon Konecki and is the son of Angelo, a seven year old son. Adele has been quoted as saying that the motivation for her dramatic weight loss was her son. She said she wanted to be the best example for him, as well as be the healthiest version of herself possible. Adele has achieved her goals, but now, the next issue of Life & Style's May 25, 2020 says Adele wants to do more. According to the post, Adele wants to run and complete a marathon!

Adele has shown that there is nothing you cannot achieve once you set your mind to it. She is said to follow the Sirtfood Diet, which is plant-based and has hired a personal trainer to help her tone her physique.

A source spoke to the publication and stated the following.

"Adele is all about drinking green juices, eating salads, and making sure your fridge is full of fresh fruits and vegetables. It hasn't been easy, but seeing the results of all her hard work is a reward in itself."

Many people say Adele seems to have more confidence and even a bit of a cheeky attitude since she lost weight.

someone said "Adele went from Hello to WTF DO YOU WANT?" pic.twitter.com/FWjpetzhZn – Sarcasm (@sarcasm_onIy) May 14, 2020

The source continued to speak on the matter and said Adele is committed to maintaining the weight.

"Adele is thinking about signing up for a marathon this year!"

What you think? Would you like to see Adele run a marathon?

