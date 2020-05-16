Investigations continue after explosion at Maine paper mill

JAY, Maine (AP) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspection of the site of a paper mill explosion could take several more months.

OSHA has up to six months after the date it entered the Pixell Specialty Solutions factory on April 17 to complete the investigation, said Ted Fitzgerald, an OSHA spokesman in Boston.

The federal agency is focusing on whether there have been violations of safety and health standards in the workplace.

Investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal's Office and the Federal Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are also investigating the cause of the explosion on April 15.

The explosion occurred in a massive "digester,quot;, similar to a kettle, where a mixture of wood chips, water, and chemicals is transformed into pulp.

No one was seriously injured, but the mill was deactivated for a week. Since then, two paper machines have been restarted using pulp produced at other Pixelle mills in Ohio and Pennsylvania.