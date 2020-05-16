In Jerusalem, Ramadan restrictions were last seen during the return of the crusades

JERUSALEM – The last time the Muslim faithful were excluded from the Aqsa Mosque complex throughout the month of Ramadan was when the Crusaders controlled Jerusalem in the Middle Ages.
Now, the coronavirus pandemic has done what the intervening centuries had not done: largely empty the often crowded and chaotic spaces of Islam's third holiest place, where Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven.
The restricted entry to the complex is just one example of how the pandemic has radically transformed the way Muslims in Israel and the Palestinian Territories have experienced the holy fasting month of Ramadan while facing government measures of social distancing.
Rather than attend elaborate fast-food parties with extended family members and smoke hookahs in crowded cafes, Arab citizens of Israel and Palestinians have spent much of their time in unpleasant isolation.
Standing outside one of the closed entrances to the Aqsa complex, Mohammed Suleiman, a Jerusalem school security guard, held back tears as he spoke of his desire to pray at the mosque.
"Aqsa is healthy, but we are not," said Mr. Suleiman, clutching a green and red prayer mat. "I hope we can come back soon because I feel lonely without him."
In April, the Islamic Waqf, the Jordanian-backed religious body that manages the mosque complex, decided to close the site to the public throughout Ramadan, citing public health concerns.
The Aqsa, which is revered by the Jews as its holiest site and referred to as the Temple Mount, is often at the center of Israeli-Palestinian tensions.
In one of the few open spaces near the Aqsa complex last week, some 30 worshipers, including Lord Suleiman, gathered in the scorching sun for traditional Friday afternoon prayers, keeping a distance of several feet from each other . Nearby, a large contingent of Israeli police was on duty.
While the Aqsa has been closed to the Muslim public, the imams working there have continued to deliver sermons there, broadcasting the special Ramadan night prayers on Facebook, known as taraweeh, and Friday afternoon prayers. . Tens of thousands of social media users have watched the broadcasts.
Other organizations have also been providing online content to Muslims during this Ramadan like no other.
On the site, thousands have tuned into a wide range of programs, including a lesson on how to make kibbe, ground beef balls, and fried bulgur; a conference on the sayings of the prophet Muhammad; and an oud concert.
"We want to provide Muslims with rich and diverse content to participate in throughout the month," said Dr. Raquel Ukeles, co-founder of the project and curator of the collection of the National Library of Islam and the Middle East of the National Library of Israel. "But we also want to create opportunities for non-Muslims to learn about Islam and Ramadan."
Less than a mile from the Aqsa, the decades-old Jaafar Sweets store in Jerusalem has witnessed a sharp drop in business during the fasting month, selling approximately half of what it did in 2019. The government Israeli has allowed the candy stores in Jerusalem to be open only for takeout orders, and the large seating section of the store was empty.
"During Ramadan, we generally have people from all over enjoying our sweets, but now we only have a fraction of that," said Adnan Jaafar, the third-generation store owner, sitting near a display of baklava, knafeh, a arab dessert. made with grated puff pastry and other sugary delights.
Perhaps the most significant change in Jaafar Sweets is that it has removed from its menu of offerings qatayef, a sweet and heavy Ramadan dessert, a fried pancake that is normally filled with nuts or cheese.
"It is the first time in 70 years that we have not sold them," Jaafar said. "There are not enough customers to justify the effort to make them."
As the days of Ramadan have progressed, several Palestinians and Arab citizens of Israel have begun to object to the decision to close the Aqsa to the public, with some arguing that if Jews can pray in a socially distant way at the Wailing Wall , just below him. Muslims can do the same in the complex.
"It doesn't make sense," said Ribhi Rajabi, a trucker from Jerusalem, sitting in the shade under an olive tree next to his home in the city. "If Jews can pray without problem in a small area, obviously we can do it in a space several times larger."
In early May, Israel loosened prayer restrictions on the Wailing Wall, allowing up to 300 people to go there.
But Omar Kiswani, the director of Aqsa, has fiercely defended the decision to keep the compound closed to the faithful, arguing that preserving the health of the faithful is paramount.
"During Ramadan, the Aqsa is not like any other place here," he said, sitting on a bench in the Old City of Jerusalem while wearing a long black cape with gold trim and a red Ottoman hat draped in a white scarf. “People come in tens of thousands, and sometimes hundreds of thousands. If we let everyone in now, we risk infecting our entire society. "
The site has not been closed to the Muslim public throughout Ramadan since the 12th century when the city was in the hands of the Crusaders, according to experts and Mr. Kiswani.
"It was kept open through invasions, wars and plagues," said Martin Kramer, president of Islamic studies at Shalem College in Jerusalem. "Precisely at those times people were looking to pray."
On several occasions, Israel has closed the Aqsa for short periods of time following attacks on Israeli security personnel, as well as clashes between them and the Muslim faithful. After three Arab citizens of Israel killed two policemen guarding an entrance to the site in 2017, Israeli authorities closed the complex for about two days.
While the closure of the Aqsa complex is annoying for those accustomed to praying there, what many will miss this year is an opportunity presented during Eid al-Fitr, the three-day festival that marks the conclusion of Ramadan.
Israel generally allows tens of thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank to visit its cities during Eid al-Fitr, one of the two holidays each year in which it issues a large number of travel permits.
"This vacation is one of my only opportunities to walk on the beach, have a coffee with an ocean view and eat fish and shrimp in the port of Jaffa," said Abdelrazzaq Abumeizer, a development consultant for Hebron, a landlocked city in the south west bank. "It's really special because we can't do any of those things in my hometown."
An Israeli security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that starting this week, Israel would not grant permits to Palestinians to visit their territory during Eid al-Fitr.
Abumeizer said he had been careful to avoid public spaces during the outbreak, but added that he would not hesitate to go to Israel if he received permission.
"It's not smart to go outside," he said. "But if I got a pass, I would immediately look for a trip to the sea."
Mohammed Najib contributed reports from Ramallah in the West Bank.