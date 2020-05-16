I'm cringing with Snooki, JWoww and Deena being booed at Angelina's wedding

"I will never film with her again."
It's no secret that everyone has had drama with Angelina in Jersey Shore.
She had meat with Snooki.
Deena and Angelina generally got along well, but argued occasionally.
Still, Angelina had them all as bridesmaids at her wedding, which will be featured on the show when she returns on May 28.
During the reception, the DJ calls the three girls to give a speech. And suddenly, you only hear boos from the crowd. Yikes
Angelina seemed visibly angry. "That was so screwed up," he yelled.
"Are you kidding?" JWoww said, crying. "I am so fucking mortified."
And Deena said it was intentional. "She's happy that her whole fucking crowd booed us. I'll never film with her again."
Meanwhile, Snooki was like this: in shock:
God. Can you imagine booing at someone's wedding? Or, can you imagine booing your bridesmaids at your own wedding? What an awkward and horrible situation.
TV and cinema
Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.