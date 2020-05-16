Home Entertainment I'm cringing with Snooki, JWoww and Deena being booed at Angelina's wedding

I'm cringing with Snooki, JWoww and Deena being booed at Angelina's wedding

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>I'm cringing with Snooki, JWoww and Deena being booed at Angelina's wedding
%MINIFYHTML2d7f35fb4653e1d2b658e9720349026414%

"I will never film with her again."

It's no secret that everyone has had drama with Angelina in Jersey Shore.

She had meat with Snooki.

Deena and Angelina generally got along well, but argued occasionally.

Still, Angelina had them all as bridesmaids at her wedding, which will be featured on the show when she returns on May 28.

MTV /

The original program has been restarted as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

During the reception, the DJ calls the three girls to give a speech. And suddenly, you only hear boos from the crowd. Yikes

%MINIFYHTML2d7f35fb4653e1d2b658e9720349026415%

Angelina seemed visibly angry. "That was so screwed up," he yelled.

"Are you kidding?" JWoww said, crying. "I am so fucking mortified."

And Deena said it was intentional. "She's happy that her whole fucking crowd booed us. I'll never film with her again."

Meanwhile, Snooki was like this: in shock:

God. Can you imagine booing at someone's wedding? Or, can you imagine booing your bridesmaids at your own wedding? What an awkward and horrible situation.

TV and cinema

%MINIFYHTML2d7f35fb4653e1d2b658e9720349026416%

Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©