Six weeks after the US USA Outnumbering all other countries in the number of reported cases of COVID-19, some states are beginning to ease measures of social distancing. As people begin to come into close contact with each other, the nation's top health officials are concerned that the US USA You still don't have systems to assess, track, and stop the spread of deadly respiratory disease. Remotely testifying before the Senate on Tuesday, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned of a revival if cities and states open up without being able to contain new cases. "My concern is that we will start to see small spikes that could become outbreaks," he said.

Without a vaccine, quelling these spikes will require a legion of contact trackers, whose job it will be to find people who have been exposed to the new coronavirus and prevent them from spreading it. Other countries, such as South Korea and Singapore, have already shown that this "test, trace, isolate,quot; strategy can work:if you have enough evidence and enough tracers. The United States does not have enough either.

At Before Times, there were only about 2,200 contact trackers for the entire United States, according to the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. They would help silence the periodic outbreaks of tuberculosis, HIV, syphilis, and other dangerous diseases. Now everyone works 24 hours at COVID-19. Public health experts estimate that we need 100,000 to 200,000 more to safely reopen American society.

He wanted to know what it takes to become one of them. So on Monday, when the nation's first online course on coronavirus contact tracking launched, I signed up and dived.

As with testing and purchasing personal protective equipment, the federal government has left the challenge of recruiting and training an army of new contact trackers in state and local public health departments. In the absence of a national plan, epidemiologists at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health stepped in to create a crash course that they hope will help public health departments rapidly expand their workforce. Its first remote students will be the thousands of people who have already applied to be contact trackers in New York State, the American epicenter of COVID-19. "To be honest, we've never tracked contacts on this scale in our living memory," says Emily S. Gurley, an infectious disease epidemiologist who runs the program. "So a lot of this is completely new."

The free six-hour course, which teaches a combination of virology, epidemiology, medical ethics, privacy, and interview techniques, was opened to register on the Coursera online educational platform. Although it is aimed at people with ambitions to join the ranks of the tracers, it is open to anyone. So on Monday morning, AeroPress had an extra cup of coffee, turned off my Slack notifications, and settled in a sunlit corner of my couch, ready to take notes on how to catch a coronavirus killer.

The course is organized in five modules, each one made up of video conferences and short questionnaires that you must pass to proceed to the next. First, an overview of COVID-19: symptoms of the disease, how it spreads, and how different types of diagnostic tests work. As I looked at the slides showing a calendar, Gurley's voice in my headphones explained that most people are infected five days after becoming infected. If it takes a day or two to retrieve test results, that leaves contact trackers a very narrow opportunity to reach people and encourage them to be quarantined. "It happens very fast," says Gurley at the recorded conference. Contact trackers, he says, have to move just as fast to break the chain of transmission.

Each agency has its own protocols, but these are the basics: Every day, hospitals and clinics report any new positive tests to their local public health department. Tracer teams make their way through these lists in turn. They will first test the phone number listed in that person's health records. If that doesn't work, they can be more creative, looking at lab reports or other databases available to the health department. Tracers are sometimes the first to report people who have tested positive, so they generally spend some time answering questions and reviewing their symptoms. The first thing tracers do is try to determine when those symptoms started. This allows them to calculate the number of days each sick person needs to isolate at home. The general rule of thumb is to stay home for 10 days after symptoms start, as long as the person has not had a fever (without medication) for at least three days. The trackers will then try to help each person remember a list of names and places they came in contact with during the days they were infectious. That will serve as a roadmap for the next phase.

Once they have this list, the trackers try to call every person or company on it, explaining that they have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. They will encourage those "contacts,quot; to be quarantined for 14 days to prevent further spread. For the next 14 days, those trackers will stay in touch, via text message, email, or phone, to see if someone is developing symptoms and to help them overcome any difficulties they may have in staying isolated. Some locations are using apps to help isolated people automate some of their symptom reporting, and others use virtual logs with the tracker. But phone calls and text messages are not always enough. Officials from various public health agencies told me they hope they can send people to the real world to track down difficult-to-locate people once their agencies have purchased the appropriate masks and other protective gear to ensure that trackers can do so safe. .

The concept of contact tracing is almost as old as the field of epidemiology itself, but it has only been used as a public health intervention since about the 1950s. Back then, it was primarily deployed to stop syphilis outbreaks, Gonorrhea and other sexually transmitted diseases. Today, public health workers in the US USA They use contact tracking when people are diagnosed with HIV or tuberculosis. (A doctor friend of mine recently related a shift at the hospital during which he was asked to see a patient with a persistent cough who had been negative for COVID-19. He looked at her history and told the resident to call the department so they could line up a contact tracker. "Why? She doesn't have Covid," protested the doctor. "No, chances are she has tuberculosis!" he replied.

Such a case only happens a few dozen times a year in the Midwest County where my friend and I live. But with the new coronavirus that is now circulating rampant in the US. In the USA, state and local officials have realized that contact tracing is no longer a boutique public health service. To meet the demands of COVID-19, it must be a full-time industrial product. Tech giants Apple and Google have proposed automating the arduous process through a smartphone app that tracks location, but so far, public health officials in the worst-hit states say "no thanks,quot; for concerns about its effectiveness and possible privacy problems. Instead, they are making progress in recruiting and training an unprecedented number of people.