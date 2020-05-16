"I can't turn off my brain,quot;: PTSD and exhaustion threaten medical workers

The coronavirus patient, a 75-year-old man, was dying. No family member was allowed in the room with him, only a young nurse.
With all his protective gear on, he turned down the lights and played quiet music. She refreshed her pillows, rubbed her lips with moistened swabs, took his hand, and spoke softly to him. He was not even her patient, but everyone else was beaten.
Finally, she held an iPad close to him so that he could see the face and hear the voice of a distressed relative Skyping from the hospital hallway.
After the man died, the nurse found a secluded hallway and cried.
A few days later, he shared his heartbreak in a private Facebook message to Dr. Heather Farley, who runs a comprehensive staff support program at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. "I am not the type of nurse who can act as if she's okay and that something sad didn't happen," she said. wrote
Medical workers like the young nurse have been celebrated as heroes for their commitment to treating desperately ill coronavirus patients. But the heroes are suffering a lot. Even as the applause to honor them grows every night from city windows, and cookies and thank-you notes reach hospitals, doctors, nurses, and emergency services on the front line of a pandemic they can't control are fighting a crushing feeling of inadequacy and anxiety.
Every day they become more susceptible to post-traumatic stress, mental health experts say. And their psychological struggles could impede their ability to continue working with the intensity and concentration that their jobs require.
Although the causes of the suicides last month of Dr. Lorna M. Breen, medical director of the NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital emergency department, and John Mondello, a novice New York emergency medical technician, are unknown, the tragedies served as a devastating wake-up call to health. mental of medical workers. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, her professions were marked by exhaustion and even suicide.
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization. issued a report on the impact of the pandemic on mental health, highlighting health workers as vulnerable. Recent studies of medical workers in China, Canada, and Italy treating patients with Covid-19 found elevated rates of anxiety, depression, and insomnia.
To address the balloon problem, therapists who specialize in trauma treatment are offering free sessions to medical workers and emergency personnel across the country. New York City has teamed up with the Department of Defense to train 1,000 counselors to address combat-like stress. Rutgers Health / RWJ Barnabas Health, a New Jersey system, has just taken a "Check You, Check Two,quot; initiative, urging staff to address their own needs and contact two colleagues daily.
“Doctors are often very self-sufficient and cannot easily ask for help. At this time of crisis, with a large workload and many uncertainties, this trait can increase the burden they carry internally, "he said. Dr. Chantal Brazeau, psychiatrist at Rutgers School of Medicine in New Jersey.
Even as new Covid-19 cases and deaths begin to decline, as they have in some places, mental health experts say the psychological pain of medical workers is likely to continue and even worsen.
"As the intensity of the pandemic seems to fade, so does the adrenaline. What remains are the emotions of dealing with the trauma and stress of the many patients we care for, "he said. Dr. Mark Rosenberg, chair of the emergency department at St. Joseph’s Health in Paterson, N.J. "There is a wave of depression, disappointment, true post-traumatic stress disorder and a feeling that we no longer care."
To hell with all of you now I see exactly why the only thing left to do is commit suicide. – a Facebook post from a St. Louis paramedic in April
After Kurt Becker, a paramedic firefighter in St. Louis County saw that post, which included a sense of frustration and despair filled with profanity over the job, he sent a copy to the man's therapist with a note saying, "You must check this out. "
"I'm reading this, and I'm marking each comment with," stress marker, "" stress marker, "" stress marker, "" said Becker, who manages a union district of 300 people. (The writer is in treatment and authorized the publication of the publication).
Becker, 48, is the grandson of a bomber pilot and the son of a Vietnam veteran. But your local It has been hit by a dozen suicides since 2004, and has become an advocate for its members' mental health. To maintain your balance, exercise and see a therapist.
"The virus scares our boys," he said. “And now, when they return home to decompress, they and their spouses are studying at home. The spouse has lost a job and is about to finish. The children are screaming. Let me tell you: the level of tension in the crews is through the roof. ”
Many embattled health workers display what Alynn Schmitt McManus, a St. Louis-based clinical social worker, calls it "betrayal trauma."
"They feel overwhelmed and abandoned,quot; by fire chiefs who, he said, rarely acknowledge the relentless demands of the job.
Many paramedics, he added, are "aggressive and depressed. They are so committed to work, they are such good human beings, but now they feel so committed. "
Brendan, who asked that his last name be hidden to protect his privacy, is a 24-year-old paramedic firefighter who works 48-hour shifts on the north side of St. Louis. Your unit has been so busy executing calls that you go long periods without showering, eating, or sleeping. He is terrified of being able to infect his girlfriend and daughter.
"We received a letter from our boss saying that there is a national shortage of gloves, gowns, masks and glasses because the public is taking them away," he said. "Then we walk into Walmart and see that 90 percent of people have better masks than we do."
With no end in sight to the crisis, Brendan sought a therapist.
"We are much quicker to be mad at each other," he said. “Any little thing sends us to the limit. But among older kids in their 30s and 40s, it's not okay to talk about things. So everyone talks about alcohol. "
“They arrived very sick and deteriorated very quickly. I had a lot inside me and was very sad when I got home. I felt like I wasn't doing a good job. My mother-in-law is a nurse and she saw that I needed help, so she connected me with a therapist. ” – Kristina, a nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens
Therapists across the country, many affiliated with the Trauma Recovery Network, which includes a large team from New York, have lined up to offer free treatment to medical workers. But the number of requests for help has been modest.
"People are nervous because if they pause for treatment, they will crash," he said. Karen Alter-Reid, psychologist and founder of the Fairfield County Connecticut trauma response team, who has treated disaster relief workers in school shootings and hurricanes.
The reasons for offering front-line workers with specialized trauma therapy now are to prevent destructive symptoms from settling over the long term and to repair exhausted people so they can continue to do their jobs with the intensity demanded of them.
Since mid-March, Dr. Alter-Reid's group has been treating dozens of emergency medical technicians, doctors, and nurses. What distinguishes this pandemic as a traumatic experience, he said, is that no one knows when it will end, which prolongs anxiety.
The medical teams, he noted, deeply miss the family and visceral contact. They are used to hugging, hitting the back and sharing beers after a difficult shift. Now, security restrictions have closed all of that.
Through Zoom's group therapy, the teams have regained an appearance of solidarity as they unload with each other, unmask, through a computer screen, and hear everyone talk about similar struggles: living away from families, to keep them safe. The disinfectant smell on your clothes and hair. The clumsy hazardous materials team.
As they tap, which may sound like a drum group, she asks them to recall a challenging case when they prevailed, and to share it.
Through these sessions, she tries to help them master the memories of fear, failure, and death so they can invoke their innate resistance – remember what you can do.
I have nightmares that I won't have my P.P.E. I care about my patients, my coworkers, my family, myself. I can't turn off my brain. – Christina Burke, an I.C.U. nurse at Christiana Hospital, Newark, Del.
A lingering detail remains in Christina Burke's mind like a burr. Not only is his the last face that patients see before dying, but because of his mandatory mask, all they glimpse are his eyes.
Her identity as a compassionate nurse feels diminished. She longs to lift the mask and reveal herself to the patients.
At 24, Burke has already worked in an intensive care unit for three years. She loves the connections she made with patients and their families, but those experiences no longer exist.
"I can't imagine one of my relatives taking their last breath with a stranger," said Burke, who is close to his own family but has not been able to visit them in two months.
A recent day, overwhelmed by insomnia and discouragement, she contacted Bridget Ryan, a member of the hospital's peer support program. At Mrs. Ryan's office, she unloaded tearfully.
The researchers noted the limited ability of workers to administer Covid-19; their fears of contaminating family members; moral decisions about when to use limited, life-saving resources. But much distress could be avoided if the hospital leadership created a proactive and supportive culture that included ways for workers to voice their concerns and feel heard, researchers say. wrote in JAMA.
ChristianaCare, a four-state health system, began putting together that protocol five years ago. The program provides group support and inspiring daily texts. Twice a week, doctors and staff meet with senior leaders. He established designated "oasis,quot; rooms, equipped with low beams, massage chairs, and meditation materials, where stressed workers take a breather.
"We are trying to provide them with psychological first aid," said Dr. Farley, an emergency medicine physician who runs ChristianaCare. WorkLife Wellness Center.
Peer counselors are readily available. "No one else understands what we're going through," Ms. Burke, the I.C.U. nurse said. "It doesn't sound like much, but that show has changed the world for us."
At the end of their meeting with Ms. Ryan, the two women, both wearing surgical masks, shared a hug that defies social distance. Mrs. Burke said it came out refreshed. For the first time in two months, he slept through the night.
To address safety fears, ChristianaCare offers disposable scrubs, which workers tear off at the end of a shift. He also has a gratitude program, in which former patients return to thank their healers. At a time when so many Covid-19 patients are dying, such exchanges, Dr. Farley said, reconnect demoralized staff to "why we do what we do."
Dr. Farley and her team check the hospital teams, pushing carts loaded with hand lotion, anti-fog lens cleaner, protein bars, chocolate, and comfort.
Each time, Dr. Farley said, "There is someone crying with me, and it is 3 a.m. They are exhausted. They need this."
I see all these people coming to the hospital now that they are really sick, and I wonder, could it be me someday? There are many unknowns. And anxiety is amplified, knowing what happened in my home. – Dr. Andrew Cohen, emergency medicine physician at St. Joseph University Medical Center, Paterson, N.J.
When Dr. Andrew Cohen, 45, is working his shift in the hospital's emergency department, that's fine. He has the thick emotional skin characteristic of his high octane profession. He puts on his gear, turns his adrenaline into a steady, calm buzz, and focuses on saving lives.
But hours before the shift begins, he gets foggy, anxious, hesitant. And as soon as he's done, he performs a cleansing ritual that even he labels "over the top." That's because he has brutally discovered that he can't leave work behind.
For nearly a decade, Dr. Cohen and his wife shared their home with their parents, a practicing pulmonologist, and a retired nurse, who often cared for Cohen children, now 8 and 11 years old. But in March, both in-laws fell ill with Covid-19 and were admitted to the hospital one day apart.
Dr. Cohen's mother-in-law, Sharon Sakowitz, 74, died first.
On the day of his funeral, the hospital called the Cohens: now the father-in-law's organs were closing. The Cohens ran to the hospital. Dr. Barry Sakowitz, 75, died that morning. A few hours later, Mrs. Sakowitz was buried.
Still in mourning, Dr. Cohen wonders, "Did I bring this virus into my home?" As he prepares to go to work, "My son says, 'Dad, be very, very careful,' and I know what he's thinking."
Guilt threatens to sink it. What if he is the third person in this household to die?
After the shift, Dr. Cohen photocopies his notes, so there is no risk of him leaving with paper that may have coronavirus. Clean your stethoscope, pens, glasses, face shield, and the bottom of your sneakers with antimicrobial wipes. Surgically wash your hands up to your elbows.
He changes into a clean set of scrubs, stores the dirty ones in a plastic bag, and walks through the hospital parking lot. Sitting in his car, he sprays the bottom of his shoes with Lysol.
At home, he takes off his slippers and scrubs, leaves them in a box in the garage, and heads to the shower. Only later will he allow himself to hug his family.
How long will Dr. Cohen march through this meticulous ritual? When will fear loosen your control?
"They have always told us to assimilate it and move on," he said. He wonders: when his own emotional shock comes, when his colleagues begin to unravel, "Will there be people there to help us?"