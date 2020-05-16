Humans are complicated: do we need behavioral science to overcome this?

In mid-March, just before President Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency, Stanford psychology professor Robb Willer released a call to arms on Twitter, asking for suggestions on how the behavioral and social sciences could help tackle the pandemic. "What ideas could we recommend? What research could we do? I ask. "All ideas, half or otherwise, are welcome!"

Given the importance of our social interactions for the spread of the pandemic, the behavioral sciences should You have a lot to tell us. So Willer got a great response, and the result was a great team effort coordinated by Willer and New York University professor of social psychology Jay van Bavel. The objective: to summarize all the best and most relevant research in psychology, sociology, public health and other social sciences. Published in the journal Nature Human Behavior last week, a quick turnaround for academia, the resulting article highlights research that addresses the behavioral questions that arose in the pandemic, from understanding cultural differences to minimizing scientific misinformation.

The different sections, each written by researchers with experience in that particular field, summarize research on topics from social inequality to scientific communication to fake news. Responding to the crisis requires people to change their behavior, the authors of the article argue, so we must turn to behavioral research to "help align human behavior with the recommendations of epidemiologists and public health experts."

But as Willer, van Bavel, and their colleagues prepared their paper, another team of researchers put together their own, totally opposite, call to arms: a plea, in the face of an avalanche of behavioral science research at COVID-19, for researchers of psychology have some humility. This document, currently published online in draft format and sowing avid debates on social media—He argues that much of the psychological research is not near the point of being ready to help in a crisis. Instead, it outlines an "evidence preparation,quot; framework to help people determine when the field will be.

So are the social sciences ready to help us navigate the pandemic? Clearly, experts disagree, and their dispute is part of a broader debate about how much evidence we need before we act. The coronavirus crisis forces a hard lesson for all of society about scientific uncertainty. And with these escalating bets, how do we balance the potential harm of acting prematurely with the harm of not acting at all?

Leaning on the evidence

If humans didn't insist on being so messily human, the response to the pandemic would be much simpler. People would keep physically separate whenever possible; leaders would be proactive and responsive to evidence; Our fight could focus on the biomedical tools we so urgently need. The problem is that our maddening and imperfect humanity stands in the way at every step, and avoiding those imperfections requires that we understand the human behavior that underlies them.

It is also clear that we need to understand the differences between groups of people to control the pandemic. Speculation has been rampant about how cultural differences can influence what kinds of responses are welcome. And some groups are suffering disproportionately: Death rates are highest among African-American and Latino communities in the United States, while a large analysis from the United Kingdom found that black people, ethnic minorities, and the poorest people run higher risk of death: our social inequalities, housing, transport and food systems play a role in shaping the crisis. We cannot get people and our complicated human behavior and society out of the pandemic: they are one and the same.

In their article, Van Bavel, Willer, and their group of behavioral research advocates point to studies in fields such as public health, sociology, and psychology. They cover work on cultural differences, social inequality, mental health, and more, drawing suggestions on how the research could be useful to policy makers and community leaders.

Those recommendations are quite intuitive. For effective communications, it might be helpful to rely on sources that carry weight in different communities, such as religious leaders, they suggest. And public health messages that emphasize protecting others, rather than focusing on just protecting yourself, tend to be persuasive, proponents argue.

But not everyone is convinced that it is necessarily a good idea to act according to the recommendations. "Many of the topics surveyed are relevant," writes psychologist Hans IJzerman and a team of critics in his draft. The team's concern is not the relevance of the investigation; is how robust that research is. If there are critical flaws in the supporting data, then applying these lessons on a large scale could be worse than useless, it could be actively harmful.

"I was pretty disappointed," says Simine Vazire, a UC Davis professor of psychology and a member of the critics team. In the introduction to their article, van Bavel and the other proponents write that each section describes the quality of the evidence on which it is based. But there was nothing close to the level of evidence assessment Vazire expected, she says. She points to a section on healthy mindsets, which suggests that with the right mindset, difficult experiences can lead to "stress-related growth," and that mindsets can be changed with only short interventions.

"That literature is really flawed," she says. "There are probably people who grow up from stress, but it's not the norm." Claiming it is irresponsible, he argues: "It could make people feel bad if they think that most people grow up from trauma and stress, and if they don't, which is much, much more typical, that could increase your depression and anxiety. "

Sander van der Linden, a psychologist at Cambridge University and one of van Bavel's co-authors, argues that the document was cautious in its claims, concerned with stating things in words that convey uncertainty, avoiding direct policy prescriptions, and pointing out where need more research. The document is intended to function more as an opinion piece, he says, and less as a claim of what is true and what is false.