How will the world remember the pandemic?

CHICAGO – Artist Obi Uwakwe was driving through the empty streets of Chicago, with the camera in his lap to document life during COVID-19, when he saw something that made him stop: a coffin being held outside a church while a few mourners waited with their faces covered. .

The 43-year-old man raised his camera and took a picture. Later, it would become one of the images that Uwakwe used to create pandemic-inspired paintings.

"See maybe six people there, all wearing a mask," he said, "put it all together."

Around the world, people like Uwakwe are creating photographs, paintings, emails, newspapers, and social media posts that will shape how the world remembers the coronavirus pandemic for years and centuries to come. Museums and historical societies are already collecting materials, often with the help of people accustomed to capturing and sharing even the most mundane moments around them.

The result, historians say, will be a more personal collective memory than perhaps any other time in history.

"Everyone is touched by this. Everyone has a story, "said Erika Holst, curator of history at the Illinois State Museum, one of hundreds of pieces of a generational treasure in the United States. Collecting the items in real time allows historians to push people to tell the stories behind them, a luxury rarely available, Holst said.

"Generally, as historians, we have many numbers: the number of people who died, the number who became ill, the economic effect," he said. "It doesn't always capture what it feels like."

The magnitude of the event is forcing historians to balance capturing ephemeral moments and those that will transcend time.

At the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, a working group is studying how to collect and preserve objects, images, and documents that could be part of permanent collections. But the pandemic itself is challenging the group's ability to collect because the museum is closed, so curators are asking potential donors to hold onto the items.

"We are trying to get a long-term view of this, so (we are) now focusing more on objects that are ephemeral, things that could disappear, that could be thrown away or just run out," said Benjamin Filene, associate director of the museum. of curatorial affairs.

Unlike other national crises, people have a camera in their pocket at all times, documenting what they consider relevant and sharing it on social media, from the cloth mask they sewed and the sourdough bread they baked to the joy of Frontline workers and the Zoom meeting of school students.

But not all quilts made or puzzles finished can tell the story of what happened in the US. USA In the spring of 2020.

"There is a kind of this overwhelming mass of information, but that information is not necessarily captured in a way that is going to be preserved," Filene said. "And there's also the possibility that it's so fragmentary that how much will it translate to someone else in five years or 25 or 50 years? We don't just need one thing; we want the story that goes with the thing."

The National Museum of African American History and Culture has been working with doctors, nurses, and other health workers who have offered to donate personal protective equipment. Chief curator of history William Pretzer said cultural organizations today do "rapid response collection,quot; and no longer wait until materials are considered objects of interest.

%MINIFYHTML704218bd9a16aef4bdb92833a9ab2b1417%

“You collected things because you had a historical perspective on that event. You collected the Civil War 20 years after the Civil War. You gained experience in World War II in the 1950s, ”said Pretzer. "You didn't do it right away. However, starting somehow with September 11, it became clear that the rapid response collection, the on-site collection meant that you had the original evidence."

Pretzer said the museum wants to "go after the statistics,quot; showing that the virus has disproportionately affected people of color. and explain the reasons for the disparity and what can be done about it in the future.

"In other words, it is not a race, color, or ethnicity that determines this disproportionate impact. It is the underlying conditions," Pretzer said. "What is the economic role? What kinds of jobs are available in that community? What kinds of access to health care do people have? What kinds of access to healthy food have they had? What access to transportation? What is education like in those communities? ”

Technology is helping historians collect material and tell stories too. The New Orleans Historical Collection, a museum and publisher, is using technology known as "spider,quot; to crawl the web and gather information on how the pandemic is affecting the affected city. Among his findings: the website of the city's cell phone alert system.

The Maryland Historical Society shares blog and social media posts using their own hashtags, #LettersFromtheHomeFrontMD and #CollectingInQuarantineMD. An April 16 entry includes a letter from a woman identified as Lauren of Darlington, Maryland, explaining her fears of contracting COVID-19 while working. She said she works for the United States Postal Service, while her husband is an electrical foreman.

"I have two young children at home and I cannot afford to stay home and I only receive two thirds of my salary," he wrote. "We are both exposed to the world … My mother cannot contract this disease, it can kill her."

Heather Voelz from Taylorville, Illinois sent a photo to her children's Illinois State Museum at Easter. But he said most of what he's recording are things that "wouldn't mean much to anyone but us." Voelz and two of her 3-and-5-year-olds keep a children's journal she found online, and Voelz plans to put the pages in her baby books.

"I know they don't fully understand what is happening," he said. "But someday they will."

Zofia Oles, 18, from the Chicago suburbs, began taking photos for her school photography class, but continued to remember her senior year. Some photos show Oles dancing alone in her room, she and her brother going to the store and neighbors meeting, at a distance, in a parking lot.

"I want to have a memory of what it looked like, so when I can be with my friends again, I can appreciate how it was," he said.

Uwakwe said the past few weeks remind him of the days after 9/11, when the streets were silent and there was a collective sense of mourning, help, and appreciation for people on the front line.

Uwakwe was not walking with a camera back then. In the years since, he has thought about those lost images. It's what finally moved him to get in his car and capture what's going on.

"The more I sat down, I thought, 'I don't want to regret not doing it again.'

___

García Cano reported from Baltimore. AP reporter Janet McConnaughey contributed from New Orleans. Follow Sara Burnett on Twitter at http://twitter.com/sara_burnett and Regina García Cano at http://twitter.com/reginagarciakNO