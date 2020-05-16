How to see the Bundesliga in the USA USA: Full TV program for the 2020 season on Fox Sports channels

Lisa Witt
If you're a staunch Bundesliga fan, casual football fan, or just a private sports fan looking for something to pass the time, the return of the Bundesliga is welcome.

This is a great weekend to get hooked on German football, with the famous "Revierderby,quot; rivalry between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke kicking things off on Saturday, Bayern Munich returned to action on Sunday and Bayer Leverkusen faced off. with Werder Bremen on Monday.

Here's a complete guide to watching Bundesliga soccer in the United States, including start times and TV channels for each game during the resumption of the 2020 season.

How to see the Bundesliga in the USA USA

Fox is the home of the Bundesliga broadcast in the United States with games rotating between FS1 and FS2 by cable. Those with access to Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Soccer Match Pass can also view the games. Bundesliga games can be streamed through Fox or fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

2020 Bundesliga TV schedule

Matchday 27

Date Time (ET) Accessory
Friday May 22 2:30 pm. Hertha Berlin vs. Berlin Union
Saturday May 23 09:30 am. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Saturday May 23 09:30 am. Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund
Saturday May 23 09:30 am. Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen
Saturday May 23 09:30 am. Paderborn vs. Hoffenheim
Saturday May 23 12:30 pm. Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Sunday, May 24 7:30 am. Schalke vs Augsburg
Sunday, May 24 09:30 am. Mainz vs RB Leipzig
Sunday, May 24 12 p.m. Cologne vs Fortuna Dusseldorf

Matchday 28

Date Time (ET) Accessory
Tuesday May 26 12:30 pm. Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich
Tuesday May 26 2:30 pm. Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg
Tuesday May 26 2:30 pm. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Freiburg
Tuesday May 26 2:30 pm. Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
Wednesday, May 27 12:30 pm. RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin
Wednesday, May 27 2:30 pm. Hoffenheim vs. Cologne
Wednesday, May 27 2:30 pm. Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Schalke
Wednesday, May 27 2:30 pm. Augsburg vs. Paderborn
Wednesday, May 27 2:30 pm. Union Berlin vs. Mainz

Matchday 29

Date Time (ET) Accessory
Friday, May 29 2:30 pm. Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Saturday May 30 09:30 am. Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Saturday May 30 09:30 am. Hertha Berlin vs. Augsburg
Saturday May 30 09:30 am. Mainz vs. Hoffenheim
Saturday May 30 09:30 am. Schalke vs. Werder Bremen
Saturday May 30 12:30 pm. Bayern Munich vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
Sunday, May 31 09:30 am. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Union berlin
Sunday, May 31 12 p.m. Paderborn against Borussia Dortmund
Monday June 1 2:30 pm. Cologne vs. RB Leipzig

Matchday 30

Date Time (ET) Accessory
June 5-8 TBD Borussia Dortmund against Hertha Berlin
June 5-8 TBD RB Leipzig vs. Paderborn
June 5-8 TBD Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich
June 5-8 TBD Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz
June 5-8 TBD Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg
June 5-8 TBD Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Hoffenheim
June 5-8 TBD Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
June 5-8 TBD Augsburg vs. Cologne
June 5-8 TBD Union Berlin vs. Schalke

Matchday 31

Date Time (ET) Accessory
June 12-14 TBD Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
June 12-14 TBD Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg
June 12-14 TBD Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig
June 12-14 TBD Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Borussia Dortmund
June 12-14 TBD Hertha Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
June 12-14 TBD Mainz vs. Augsburg
June 12-14 TBD Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen
June 12-14 TBD Cologne vs. Berlin Union
June 12-14 TBD Paderborn vs. Werder Bremen

Matchday 32

Date Time (ET) Accessory
June 16-17 TBD Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz
June 16-17 TBD RB Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
June 16-17 TBD Bayer Leverkusen against Cologne
June 16-17 TBD Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Wolfsburg
June 16-17 TBD Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke
June 16-17 TBD Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich
June 16-17 TBD Freiburg vs. Hertha Berlin
June 16-17 TBD Augsburg vs. Hoffenheim
June 16-17 TBD Union Berlin vs. Paderborn

Matchday 33

Date Time (ET) Accessory
Saturday June 20 09:30 am. Bayern Munich vs. Freiburg
Saturday June 20 09:30 am. RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund
Saturday June 20 09:30 am. Hoffenheim vs. Berlin Union
Saturday June 20 09:30 am. Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Augsburg
Saturday June 20 09:30 am. Hertha Berlin vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Saturday June 20 09:30 am. Mainz vs. Werder Bremen
Saturday June 20 09:30 am. Schalke vs. Wolfsburg
Saturday June 20 09:30 am. Cologne vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Saturday June 20 09:30 am. Paderborn vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

Matchday 34

Date Time (ET) Accessory
Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim
Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Bayer Leverkusen vs. Mainz
Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Hertha Berlin
Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich
Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Paderborn
Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Werder Bremen vs. Cologne
Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Freiburg vs. Schalke
Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig
Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Union Berlin vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

Bundesliga standings

Bayern Munich is currently at the top of the table with 55 points, but is far from over. The Bavarians still have to face three of the other five best teams: in second place Borussia Dortmund (51 points), in fifth place Leverkusen (47 points) and at home against fourth place Borussia Monchengladbach (49 points), for What the title, as well as fourth place in the Champions League, is still at stake.

Towards the center of the table is a battle for sixth place to claim last place in the Europa League. Schalke currently holds the position, but only nine points separate them from 13th place Hertha Berlin, making it a tight competition.

At the bottom are Paderborn and Werder Bremen, although Bremen has a game in hand at 16th place Fortuna Dusseldorf and only has a score of four points. The team that finishes 16th at the end of the season plays in a relegation playoff with the third-place team in the Bundesliga 2.

Pos. Equipment Games points Win Raffles Losses Difference of objectives
one Bayern Munich 25 55 17 4 4 4 4 +47
2 Borussia Dortmund 25 51 fifteen 6 6 4 4 +35
3 RB Leipzig 25 fifty 14 8 3 +36
4 4 Borussia Monchengladbach 25 49 fifteen 4 4 6 6 +19
5 5 Bayer Leverkusen 25 47 14 5 5 6 6 +15
6 6 Schalke 25 37 9 9 10 6 6 -3
7 7 Wolfsburg 25 36 9 9 9 9 7 7 +4
8 Freiburg 25 36 10 6 6 9 9 -one
9 9 Hoffenheim 25 35 10 5 5 10 -8
10 Koln 25 32 10 2 13 -6
eleven Union berlin 25 30 9 9 3 13 -9
12 Eintracht Frankfurt 24 28 8 4 4 12 -3
13 Hertha Berlin 25 28 7 7 7 7 eleven -sixteen
14 Augsburg 25 27 7 7 6 6 12 -sixteen
fifteen Mainz 25 26 8 2 fifteen -19
sixteen Fortuna Dusseldorf 25 22 5 5 7 7 13 -2. 3
17 Werder Bremen 24 18 years 4 4 6 6 14 -28
18 years Paderborn 25 sixteen 4 4 4 4 17 -26

