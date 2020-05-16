How Taylor Swift's love story reached her happiness forever

In the end, it was nothing like how I had ever imagined it in verse.

Taylor Swiftromance with Joe Alwyn it did not involve families at war, a disapproving parent, or a love that was particularly difficult (although it was much re-eal)

Still, the fact that this particular love story came at a time when the singer absolutely wasn't expecting it, as she was making some of the worst headlines of her career, makes it as close to a fairy tale as it is. you're likely to find yourself in real life.