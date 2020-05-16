How Taylor Swift's love story reached her happiness forever

In the end, it was nothing like how I had ever imagined it in verse.
Taylor Swiftromance with Joe Alwyn it did not involve families at war, a disapproving parent, or a love that was particularly difficult (although it was much re-eal)
Still, the fact that this particular love story came at a time when the singer absolutely wasn't expecting it, as she was making some of the worst headlines of her career, makes it as close to a fairy tale as it is. you're likely to find yourself in real life.
Splash News
Today, the 10-time Grammy winner turns three with the kind of boy she was probably imagining in 2011, she said. Fashion"When I imagine the person I want to end up with, I don't think about what their career is or what they look like. I imagine the feeling I have when I'm with them."
Or at least three years have passed since we've known about their relationship, the singer, possibly one of the most famous pop stars in the world, managed to have an affair with the British film specialist for at least a few months before Sun caught in.
Having grown tired of audiences playing sports with her love life, she was ready for a change when she first connected with the classically trained actor. Feeling that his might be a romance with a certain longevity, he did his best to protect what was his, employing all the private jets, bodyguards, secret apartments, loyal friends, and oversized hoodies at his disposal.
Several years later, and more than a few engagement rumors yet to be verified, the bet has clearly paid off. And while they've lifted the veil ever so slightly over their romance, that just means the 29-year-old was comfortable giving his Instagram followers a look at Swift's kitten Benjamin Buttons, proving they are currently in quarantine at the same place.
After all, it is their place, they make the rules.
And the parameters they've chosen have worked for them from the start. After months of overexposure in 2016, "I thought I had to reset everything," the singers shared in their January Netflix documentary. Taylor Swift: Miss American. "I was also falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced, and solid life."
His words were a rare glimpse of an affair with her. Lover.
Because, despite how happy they can be, the 30-year-old ends up putting on a show with her personal life. In his twenties, as he explored couplings with people like Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal or Joe JonasWhich is absolutely what most people would do if they were young, famous, and in demand, was billed as a crazy boy, a serial dater.
Then, when she was spending time alone, the script was flipped, the singer painted herself as someone so unfortunate in love that she could not maintain a relationship. It doesn't matter that neither end was true. However, cliche, the speculation was irritating.
"I feel like watching my love life has become a national hobby, and I'm no longer comfortable offering that kind of entertainment," she said. Rolling Stone in 2014. "I don't like giving comedians a chance to make jokes about me at the awards. I don't like when the headlines say 'Watch out, bro, she'll write a song about you', because it trivializes my And, most of all, I don't like the way all of these factors add up to increase the pressure on a new relationship that dies down before I even have a chance to start. "
She even went so far as to declare a moratorium on dating, so certain that she would never be able to break the ties that linked her personal life with her professional career.
"You know, I went out with a normal number of dates in my early 20s and they killed me for it," he explained to fashion as she poses for her May 2016 cover. "And it took a lot of work and upsetting my decision making. I didn't go out for two and a half years. Should I have had to do that? No."
The self-imposed drought ended in February 2015 when Ellie Goulding decided to introduce his friend to frequent contributor Calvin Harris. "Calvin is a great partner and he's so fantastic, and Taylor is such a great person that I love. I thought, 'They're both really cool and they're both very tall, they will be brilliant together,'" he told British paper. Sun.
Kevin Winter / BMA2015 / Getty Images for dcp
And his consideration put a happy spin on Swift's history of dating issues. Yes, they had squeezed it: "I have made people say really hurtful things about me, and that's why I have learned to evaluate it: & # 39; That is, from low to medium level & # 39;", she told the fashion magazine, and, no, it was nothing cool. But celebrating more than a year with the attractive Scottish woman with an ambition and a history of success that matched her own had helped mitigate the trouble. As she put it to fashion, "I am in a magical relationship right now."
But the problem was barely outside the newsstands before the duo confirmed that the fairy dust had disappeared.
"They just weren't very compatible in different areas of their relationship," a source told E! News from the June 2016 division added: "Touring and traveling didn't help. It seemed like they were more friends than lovers."
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
The chemistry was evident at her next dance, the cameras captured her and the British actor. Tom Hiddleston Kissing on a successful first date in Rhode Island weeks later. But then the photographers continued to train the couple as they tried to start the business of forming a successful marriage. Well versed in what it was like to discover the potential of a partner while following her, as he once said, "20 men with cameras," Swift reportedly suggested trying a more under-radar approach.
After all, she had already heard that the outstanding Styles of One Direction complained that having their first dates captured in the movie "was a safe learning experience," and Harris gave her opinion on the great attention they received after their separation. "It is very difficult when something that I consider so personal is developed in a very public way," he said. Billboard.
And, as she once said Vanity Fair On his relationship style, "I usually don't make the same mistake twice. I make new mistakes, but I generally don't repeat the old ones."
So maybe, he said, a little privacy was necessary.
But then, there I was wearing an "I ♥ T.S." tank (worn, jokingly, then cleared up, to protect a back injury from the sun) at its annual July 4th party and sprouting Hollywood reporter about how they were "together and we are very happy,quot;. And it all became too much for Swift.
By September, their 12-week relationship was off. "Taylor felt like she wanted the relationship to be too public," a source told E! News of their friendly separation, "and she was not happy about that."
Golden Eye / London Entertainment / Splash News
Desperate to finally keep her personal activities shrouded in a bit of mystery, she knew she had to try a different tactic when she was introduced to the man. Hollywood reporter I had hailed it as the next big thing. At 6-foot-1, rushed and trained at London's Royal Central School of Speech & Drama, Alwyn ticked many of her "dream boy,quot; boxes, a source once said. We weekly she favors men of the hot, smart, talented and british variety.
So she decided to treat her burgeoning romance as carefully as she would digital files for an upcoming album. (According to friend Ed Sheeran, once received a single track on an iPad, delivered by hand in a closed briefcase).
"It was his goal to keep it a secret," a source told E! The news adds that the "You Need to Calm Down,quot; singer "barely told any of her friends."
LRNYC / MEGA
In the first few months, Swift and the London-based actor went into "lockdown,quot; mode, a source told E! News, an approach that involved a series of private jets, UK customs officials willing to check their passport on the tarmac, darkened sedans, and dates they spent in private places where, the source says, "could really come to Knowing each other without the pressure of being in a public relationship and having people make judgments. "
Even after Sun revealed "Taylor & # 39; s Secret Brit Love,quot; in May 2017, the couple maintained their cloak-and-dagger routine, they rarely dated together in public and certainly never showed their faces.
He had other strategies ready for when Alwyn crashed into his penthouses in Nashville and New York. Both homey people often skipped what would undoubtedly be heavily photographed dinners in favor of home cooking or ordering at delivery, as they did for a meeting he hosted in Nashville. In case they need to venture out, the cunning couple would rely on a solid trio of burly bodyguards, stylish sedans, and hoodies to help them go unnoticed.
Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
While his methods sometimes seemed extreme, they were certainly effective. "Being discreet and staying out of focus has really helped your relationship," a source told E! News. "He has made the most special and sacred things."
The select few who had the opportunity to witness his love were impressed.
Sheeran gave his strong approval during an October 2017 interview on a British radio show Capital Breakfast, saying of Alwyn, "He is really nice. Really, very kind, very good friend,quot;, while Selena Gomez More timidly he replied, "Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy," when asked about his friend's romance during an interview on SiriusXM. The Morning Mash Up.
the Mary Queen of Scots The star also met with the singer's crucial best friend, mom. Andrea Swift. As for Swift, a source reveals that she has enjoyed "many Sunday roasts,quot; in England with psychotherapist Alwyn's mother Elizabeth, documentary filmmaker father Richard and brothers Patrick and Thomas. "His parents love Joe," said a source. We weekly, adding that her family also "loves her,quot;.
And as the votes of confidence came, it suddenly didn't seem so important to hide.
They won't go so far as to share the story of how they met (unless the "Gorgeous,quot;, "Lover,quot; and "Paper Rings,quot; lines are meant to be taken as a gospel) or even pose a red carpet together . But they have settled in a happy medium, which involves participating in each other's most important moments, reading: attending award shows and movie premieres, without, you know, talking about how much they are in love. (Unless you count Tay telling her fashion that his last effort, the appropriate name Lover, "It really is a love letter to love, in all its maddening, passionate, exciting, charming, horrible, tragic, wonderful glory,quot;, a descriptor so perfect that it could only come from someone who is in the middle of everything.)
"I think we have been very private successfully and that has now sunk for people," said Alwyn. British Vogue in 2018, "but I really prefer to talk about work,quot;.
Gachie / NPEx / Splash News
So, except for congratulating him on his decision to go public with his political beliefs ("I think it's great, I think it's important," Alwyn told a reporter at the 2018 BFI London Film Festival) and comment on his semi-biographical composition ( no it doesn't "It doesn't matter,quot; London Boy "and other tributes,quot; at all "he said The Sunday Times, "It's flattering,") is not getting into the heart of the matter about why he fell in love with the international pop star.
"I think there is a very clear line as to what someone should share, or feel they have to share, and what they don't want and shouldn't have," he noted in Don2019 winter edition.
But with their romance revealed a long time ago, they see no reason not to carry on with their everyday life like any other normal couple. Except that its existence involves crowded arenas, movie premieres, Christmas-themed birthday celebrations with people like Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Gigi hadid (his) or London champagne dinners with Sheeran and his wife Cherry born (its).
In addition to fantastic trips to the Turks and Caicos Islands, Paris and the Maldives. But while private New Year's Eve serenades are nice, they're the happiest at home, whether it's a Cornelia Street rental or, much later, a London apartment.
That's where the couple spent Thanksgiving, Christmas, and many quiet weekends in between. Filling up their time with the occasional walk or trip to the pub with their peers. However, most of the time, a source says, they are hanging out at home with their loved ones: "There is nothing really exciting or great," says the source. "They just like the simplicity of life in London and visiting family and friends."
Exceptions have been made for its great Cats premiere in New York and this year's Golden Globes (where her song from the movie "Beautiful Ghosts,quot; was the best original song). Walking the red carpet separately, they met inside the ceremony, settled at their table at The Beverly Hilton, and even held hands while playing an after-party.
Screaming at each other in acceptance speeches and on the pages of fashion It is not. But the fact that they are even willing to be seen in public together represents a clear departure from their earlier days when they chose to dine at home to avoid the possibility that a photographer could capture them in a single frame. Whether you're going to a New York restaurant near their Tribeca penthouse or toasting over a steak and spinach dinner in London, they've adopted a fairly standard dating routine.
They're just not talking about it, okay?
"I learned that if I do (let's talk about it), people think it's in discussion, and our relationship is not in discussion," he told the UK. The Guardian last august
Jackson Lee / GC Images
A lesson courtesy of Professor Alwyn.
"Someone's private life is private by definition," he explained to British Vogue of your posture. "No one is obligated to share their personal life." And after a decade of having every detail of it fully dissected, Swift is enjoying this new approach. "She is much happier without her personal life outdoors," shared a source with We weekly. "She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better he is."
With more than three years of partnership under his belt, Swift can be confident in his choice. And that finding this level of security has only given his career a blessing, well, that's the icing on the cake.
"I remember people asking me, 'What are you going to write about if you ever get happy?' There is a misconception that artists have to be miserable to make good art, that art and suffering go hand in hand, "he shared with Elle last year, an article written to convey the wisdom he had gained during his 30 years on earth. "I am truly grateful to have learned that this is not true. Finding happiness and inspiration at the same time has been really great."
%MINIFYHTMLeeaa9ceff16e16e1bc57656ac294dab616%