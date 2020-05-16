How North Texas Businesses Prepare for Back to Office and Possible Changes Underway – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Carol Roehrig, CEO of BKM Total Office of Texas in Dallas, says she will welcome her 70 employees to the office in stages. "We decided to officially open on June 1."

Due to COVID-19, Roehrig has just disinfected his showroom and makes sure he has enough wipes and hand sanitizer.

And screens to protect employees at their desks are on the way. "I want all employees to know that we have everything ready for them when they return," he said.

When asked how excited she and her employees are to be back, she said, "I think it's a mixed bag. Many of us are nervous because we've been in our homes. And now, go to the office space and know that you're going to having to wear a mask, that's not so comforting. But many want to go back to be with their friends. "

Roehrig is a member of the Dallas Regional Chamber, which has just conducted its second survey of its member businesses since the pandemic hit North Texas.

The Chamber wanted to assess how companies are preparing for the transition of employees from their homes to the office.

Around 100 companies responded, and of companies with fewer than 500 employees, 85% plan to allow work from home beyond what the government recommends, 88% plan fewer trips, 84% plan less attendance at large meetings and 70% anticipate fewer office meetings with clients and guests.

Angela Farley, director of operations and chief financial officer for the Dallas Regional Chamber, said: "Companies that can work effectively from home have said to take it easy." Other companies that really need their livelihood are saying that we have to open our doors, they are moving forward. "

He also said that another key question is about the need for office space. "Some companies say wait a minute, if working from home can be effective, we may not need as much space as in the past. But other companies say wait a minute, we are going to make more social distancing and allow people to have more personal spaces. We're really going to need more office space, "he said.

Roehrig is helping other companies make their offices safer for COVID-19.

She said that newly designed screens and other barriers will become the new workplace standard and can be adapted to existing spaces.

A new trend workers will see is what's called chlorine-cleanable furniture, something that can resist regular disinfection.

But Roehrig said it is too early to determine what office workspaces will be seen in the long term. "Customers don't necessarily know how many people will continue to work from home and how many will work in the office," he said.