How City Brew Tours is restructuring during closure

During normal times, City Brew Tours transports groups of beer lovers to and from a handful of urban breweries, giving passengers the opportunity to sample beers and go behind the scenes of some of their favorite brewers. The company was founded in Burlington, Vt., In 2008 and operates in 11 locations; In a city like Boston, there are more than 20 tours per week.

With breweries closed across the country due to COVID-19, founder Chad Brodsky was forced to get creative. The results are two virtual beer experiences drink fans can do at home: guided beer and cheese tastings, as well as home brewing educational sessions.

"We knew what we were good at," says Brodsky. “We had expert guides with combined decades of experience in artisan making. It is one of the things we are looking for when hiring, people who have already opened Pandora's box on brewing and beer. "

Logging into the City Brew Tours website offers you two virtual options: join an already scheduled session or tasting, or book your own group event.

“The people who sign up are couples trapped at home. We have had more men than women. And we've seen a lot of corporate groups, "says Brodsky.

A virtual beer and cheese tasting. —Courtesy City Brew Tours

The home-made experience is turnkey. After registering, the company will send you everything you need. The kit is customized based on previous employee trial and error.

"We didn't just want to take a kit that's on the market," says Brodsky. "We knew there are parts of those kits that are not easy to use and create bad first experiences."

Accessibility was also a factor.

“How do you teach homebrewing and get people excited about it, but don't make a video call for 4-5 hours? We were able to reduce that to two or two and a half hours, "said Brodsky.

“There was definitely a learning curve in the beginning, getting familiar with Zoom from the classroom and the teaching perspective. They need to see what you're doing. "

For tasting sessions, groups can sign up to receive pre-cooked packs of local beer, cheese, and chocolate, say for a birthday party. People can also join pre-scheduled public sessions and meet like-minded people.

"We give people an extra hour on the Zoom call just to stay and blow the breeze," says Brodsky. "The guide doesn't have to stay, but she can if she's having a good time. What we've seen is people who just hang out. Beer is definitely a social lubricant. It doesn't just end after tasting."

You can find more information and prices on all virtual options at citybrewtours.com/beer-events-at-home.