House of Representatives votes on HEROES Coronavirus Relief Package today

On Friday night, the House passed a $ 3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that provides assistance to state and local governments, payment of risks for front-line health care workers, forgiveness of student debts and reinforcement of Medicaid and Medicare. The bill is known as the HEROES Act, the Omnibus Emergency Health Solutions and Economic Recovery Act.

The over 1,800-page measure is unlikely to gain force in the Republican-controlled Senate, though Senate leader Mitch McConnell has indicated that the Senate will pass more COVID-19 relief legislation. But he said he will work with the White House to determine what is needed and how soon.

McConnell has retracted a previous statement that states should be allowed to fail, and acknowledges that there will have to be another measure of relief at some point. However, he said his red line is the inclusion of liability protection provisions for companies to avoid being sued if workers or customers are infected with COVID-19.

The House bill will now go to the Senate, where Republican senators have already indicated that the bill is dead on arrival.

On Friday night, the House also passed a measure to temporarily allow both proxy vote and official remote committee procedures during the coronavirus pandemic. The near-party line vote, 217 to 189, means that a member present on Capitol Hill could cast a vote on behalf of up to 10 absent colleagues.

The pandemic has raised concerns about lawmakers gathering to vote, particularly as many members of Congress are in their 60s and therefore more vulnerable to serious illnesses caused by the virus.

House Republicans opposed the rule change, arguing that members of Congress are essential workers and should return to the Capitol.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said when she announced the legislation On Wednesday the plan was "necessary to address the crown crisis," arguing that the bill's priorities were "to open our economy safely and soon, honor our heroes, and then put the much-needed money in the Americans' pockets. "

The House votes came as the unemployment rate rises to levels never seen since the Great Depression, with million americans without work or without permission.

The invoice includes provisions to assist farmers, protect tenants and homeowners from evictions and foreclosures, and extend medical and family licensing provisions previously approved by Congress. The legislation would also provide relief for essential workers, such as aviation, rail and Amtrak workers, and would also extend work visas for immigrants.

It faced opposition from Republicans and more moderate Democrats in the House because of its size, although progressives argue that the legislation does not go far enough. Democratic congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, known for her progressive politics, told reporters on Friday that she would not support the bill.

"Unfortunately, I will vote no on the bill, and really, this was a difficult decision for me," Jayapal said, explaining that the bill did not do enough to guarantee paycheck guarantees for struggling workers.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent progressive freshman in the House of Representatives, told reporters it was a "difficult bill."

"I think we can go further, especially when it comes to medical care," Ocasio-Cortez said, calling the bill a "mixed bag."

Meanwhile, Republicans argued that the bill was too large. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, a Republican from North Carolina, said Friday in the House that it was a "dark day for our country." Republican Congressman Tom Cole called the legislation "massive and unjustified."

"I am puzzled because my friends felt the need to inject a clearly partisan bill and they think this is going to lead us down the road in the right direction. Not so," Cole said on the floor of the House.

In his weekly press conference, House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy appealed to the 40 first-year Democrats who overturned Republican seats in 2018, urging them to vote against the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell previously said it was time to "pause,quot; in negotiating the next round of coronavirus legislation.

"The president and Senate Republicans will be in the same place," he said in an interview on Fox News on Thursday. "We will let you know when we think the time is right to start moving again. I think there is a high probability that we will do another invoice, and I have just indicated what we will need to be part of any invoice. That you actually get a presidential signature. and he's raised and approved by a Republican majority in the Senate. "

Kimberly Brown and Nancy Cordes contributed to this report.