Highland Park Brewery thrives under lockdown after swinging to pull business model – Up News Info Los Angeles

CHINATOWN (CBSLA) – Restaurants, bars and clubs have struggled to make ends meet since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close almost two months ago.

While some have remained closed, others have turned their business models around to continue to prosper. Such is the case of the Highland Park Brewery in Chinatown.

"The first two weeks were pretty scary," said general manager Pete Bloomberg.

The brewery made most of its money selling beers straight from the tap. But when the pandemic started and orders to stay home began, things had to change quickly.

"We went from a place in the community for people to get together and have a beer and hang out, the next day with all the pickup service," said Bloomberg. "A few days later, we ended up figuring out how to make a self-delivery, which has been really amazing."

They changed their business model almost overnight, thanks in part to the decision made last year to purchase their own canning line.

"If we didn't make that purchase, this would be a completely different story for us," said Bloomberg.

Customers can now buy canned beer to go.

"I think it works well," said client Gabe Quintana. "Actually, I drove here from San Diego this morning to come pick up some of his beer."

The company was able to keep most of its employees. They said they are happy to be able to keep their doors open and hope that other companies can do the same.