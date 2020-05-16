Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 50,079 and 4,825 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

22,686 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 8.

Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 8, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 8, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 5/15/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 6 6 one Allegan 173 2 Alpena 90 8 Antrim 10 Arenac 29 one Baraga one Barry 56 one Bay 228 14 Benzie 4 4 Berrien 485 28 Branch 92 2 Calhoun 290 18 years Cass fifty 2 Charlevoix 13 one Cheboygan 19 one Chippewa 2 clear 14 2 Clinton 132 10 Crawford 57 4 4 Delta 14 2 Detroit city 10230 1240 Dickinson 5 5 2 Eaton 162 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 1835 229 Gladwin 17 one Gogebic 4 4 one Great tour 2. 3 5 5 Gratiot 35 4 4 Hillsdale 162 22 Houghton 2 Ferret 38 one Ingham 629 twenty Ionia 116 3 Iosco 57 8 Isabella 62 62 7 7 Jackson 416 26 Kalamazoo 679 41 Kalkaska 17 2 Kent 2705 53 lake 2 Lapeer 179 30 Leelanau 10 Lenawee 132 3 Livingston 381 25 Luce one Mackinac 6 6 Macomb 6274 729 Manistee eleven Marquette 51 10 Mason 25 Mecosta 18 years 2 Menominee 8 Inland 69 8 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 417 18 years Montcalm 52 one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 452 22 Newaygo 41 Oakland 7994 896 Oceana 46 2 Ogemaw sixteen Osceola 9 9 Oscoda 5 5 one Otsego 99 10 Ottawa 501 24 Presque Island eleven Roscommon twenty-one Saginaw 877 95 Sanilac 38 5 5 school 4 4 Shiawassee 222 19 St Clair 399 30 Saint Joseph 82 one Tuscola 166 17 Van buren 106 5 5 Washtenaw 1236 87 Wayne 8652 952 Wexford eleven 2 MDOC * 2227 56 FCI ** 115 3 Unknown fifteen one Out of state 97 Grand total 50079 4825

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

%MINIFYHTMLaa6c5e85c2ac48995c4b1447485fe52116%

Related