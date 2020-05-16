Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 50,079 and 4,825 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

22,686 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 8.

  • Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 8, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 8, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 5/15/2020
County Confirmed cases Reported deaths
Alcona 6 6 one
Allegan 173 2
Alpena 90 8
Antrim 10
Arenac 29 one
Baraga one
Barry 56 one
Bay 228 14
Benzie 4 4
Berrien 485 28
Branch 92 2
Calhoun 290 18 years
Cass fifty 2
Charlevoix 13 one
Cheboygan 19 one
Chippewa 2
clear 14 2
Clinton 132 10
Crawford 57 4 4
Delta 14 2
Detroit city 10230 1240
Dickinson 5 5 2
Eaton 162 6 6
Ant twenty-one 2
Genesee 1835 229
Gladwin 17 one
Gogebic 4 4 one
Great tour 2. 3 5 5
Gratiot 35 4 4
Hillsdale 162 22
Houghton 2
Ferret 38 one
Ingham 629 twenty
Ionia 116 3
Iosco 57 8
Isabella 62 62 7 7
Jackson 416 26
Kalamazoo 679 41
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 2705 53
lake 2
Lapeer 179 30
Leelanau 10
Lenawee 132 3
Livingston 381 25
Luce one
Mackinac 6 6
Macomb 6274 729
Manistee eleven
Marquette 51 10
Mason 25
Mecosta 18 years 2
Menominee 8
Inland 69 8
Missaukee sixteen one
Monroe 417 18 years
Montcalm 52 one
Montmorency 5 5
Muskegon 452 22
Newaygo 41
Oakland 7994 896
Oceana 46 2
Ogemaw sixteen
Osceola 9 9
Oscoda 5 5 one
Otsego 99 10
Ottawa 501 24
Presque Island eleven
Roscommon twenty-one
Saginaw 877 95
Sanilac 38 5 5
school 4 4
Shiawassee 222 19
St Clair 399 30
Saint Joseph 82 one
Tuscola 166 17
Van buren 106 5 5
Washtenaw 1236 87
Wayne 8652 952
Wexford eleven 2
MDOC * 2227 56
FCI ** 115 3
Unknown fifteen one
Out of state 97
Grand total 50079 4825

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

