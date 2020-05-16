Heavy House Democrat approves $ 3 trillion stimulus package with more payments of $ 1,200, but Senate has final approval

Roommates, it looks like the House (which is led by Democrats) just approved another round of stimulus payments totaling more than a trillion dollars, but before you start celebrating, you have one last step before it is official. The Senate has a majority of Republicans and before the second round stimulus package can be approved, they have to give it the green light.

Democrats in the House narrowly approved a $ 3 trillion coronavirus relief package despite Republicans, who voted overwhelmingly against it, amid a threat from a White House veto. For a closer look at the recent vote, 14 House Democrats opposed the bill, most of them moderates representing Republican-leaning districts, while one Republican, Rep. Peter King of New York , voted for the stimulus package, which was finally approved with a vote of 208-199.

The package would provide billions to financially struggling states and local governments by providing a second round of direct payments to millions of Americans. He was declared by Senate Republicans and Donald Trump as "dead on arrival."

In addition to criticizing the new stimulus package as a "liberal wish list," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and other Republicans said they want to see the results of the trillion-dollar stimulus already approved. before approving another package. . Meanwhile, Trump recently stated that more financial aid was on the way and "it is going to happen in a much better way."

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!