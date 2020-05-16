Handy with the sleek new tab grouping feature in Google Chrome

New Chrome tab group feature. It is very cute. Ron Amadeo

A gif of how all this works. Google

The menu of the tab group. Choose a name and color. Ron Amadeo

Each tab has a lot more context menu that opens for tab groups. Ron Amadeo

Hello, fellow eyelash accumulators. My name is Ron Amadeo and I have a problem. I have 31 tabs open right now, and I'm not even doing anything particularly complicated. I'm not really sure where these tabs came from or how they opened, but each one is special to me and no I'm not closing them. In a world where everything is a web page, tabs seem to accumulate quickly no matter what you do. Chrome is working on a solution that could help me be a little more organized: tab grouping, a feature that recently appeared in the beta version of Chrome.

While tab grouping has been done before, it has never been as skillful as the current Chrome beta channel implementation. Just like Chrome redefined what a tab bar and browser should look like, after messing around with this for a day, it looks like the user interface for this tab grouping feature will eventually be copied by any other browser.

Using the function is quite easy: right click on a tab, click "Add to new group,quot; and a gray dot will appear next to the tab. You can then right-click the gray dot, choose a new color, and name it. With a name, the group tag looks a lot like a tab, and it pairs well with the tab bar. The really neat thing is the color coordination: the current tab is described in the tab group color, and that color line continues through the tab bar that covers each tab in that tab group. This makes it easy to know which tabs are in which group, without being too distracting.

The color tab group tag looks like a tab and works like a tab. You can drag it around the tab bar to slide the entire group or "peel off,quot; the entire group of tabs in a new window, simply by dragging the group's label outside the current window. The only thing you can't do, which you might want to do, is minimize the tab groups on a single label. It would be nice to be able to double-click a tab tag to expand and collapse it.

Once you create a tab tag, the tabs generated from that tab [child tabs?] Are automatically dropped into the same group of tabs. This is extremely amazing for things like a search page, history, Reddit, Gmail, or anything else that generally generates a million additional tabs. You can also manually add tabs to tab groups through the right-click menu or by dragging.

Please be more automatic

If I could ask Chrome tab groups for anything more, it would be for some kind of automatic tab grouping feature. Right now making a tab group is a very manual process – nothing happens unless you stop what you are doing, right click on the tab and set a tab group. This allows you to easily ignore the feature if you don't like it, but if you like tab groups, it takes a lot of work to use it.

The automation tab grouping feature that occurs after starting a tab group is nice, but I wish this would happen automatically, for everything. If you start a tab group, everything you open from that page will also go into that tab group. You have to do this before However, you start generating pages. Chrome doesn't silently track sub pages in the background, so trying to get organized after you've made a mess is more work than necessary. It would be nice if Chrome remembered the child pages no matter what and offered to add all child pages to a tab group when you start organizing.

I would really prefer that Chrome start creating tab groups all the time. Just automatically generate a group of tabs with some kind of name every time you start right-clicking and generating child pages. For something like a Google search page, the tag might even include a search term or two. For other things like history or reddit, just use "history,quot; or "reddit,quot;. Getting the correct name is not that important, tab groups don't even require names; I just start automatically color-coding, and if I want to name the tab group later, I can. Association is the important thing.

The tab group will probably come to the stable version of Chrome, but if you want to try it out today, you can install the beta version of Chrome from here. This will place a second version of Chrome on your computer that will live alongside its stable version of Chrome, so it shouldn't mess up anything.