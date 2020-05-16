Hackers threaten to vent Donald Trump's "dirty laundry,quot;

Online hackers have demanded a lump sum payment otherwise they will untie Donald Trump's "dirty laundry,quot;. The hacker group is reportedly looking to receive $ 42 million or more. They ask that the ransom be paid at the end of the week.

The hackers wrote in their ransom demands that the next person they will release information about is the President of the United States, Donald Trump. Hot New Hip Hop caught the hacker's note pointing out the upcoming election.

They say they have "a ton of dirty laundry,quot; in their hands and that voters will definitely not consider Trump as a potential candidate after leaking confidential information. The hacker group is called REvil.

The last time they were in the media was for the acquisition of confidential information from the entertainment firm Grubman Shire Meiselas and Sack.

It is an entertainment company representing some of the greatest artists in the world right now, including Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, Mariah Carey, and Christina Aguilera.

At the time of the original filing, the firm told NBC News that despite its technology and security equipment, foreign cyber-terrorists hacked its network. Grubman Shire Meiselas and Sack said they were working with federal authorities to get to the bottom.

Regarding information about Trump, REvil says they will release the information slowly and gradually over time. They will start with the most innocuous information first.

So far, the social media reaction to the claims is mixed, with some describing them as mere "blind threats,quot;, while others claim Trump has been able to avoid even the most catastrophic scandals and problems throughout his original campaign and eventual presidency.

As most know, public figures are commonly the target of hackers and other non-good guys. For example, in 2017, a friend of Kevin Hart tried to blackmail him with video recordings of the comedian who was playing with another woman while his wife, Eniko Parrish, was at home.



