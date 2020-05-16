Greyhound now requires all customers to wear masks on buses – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting this week, Greyhound requires all customers to cover their faces when they are on their buses as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

However, children under the age of two and those who are medically unable to wear a mask will not be required to do so.

“Our safety commitment goes beyond customer transportation first. We care about the health and well-being of all of our passengers and employees, which is evident in the safety precautions we have taken since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, "said Dave Leach, CEO of Greyhound Lines, Inc." To continue to provide vital transportation across the country, it is important that we continue to make temporary, but necessary, changes to our policies to create a safe environment for all of our clients and team members. "

Greyhound currently requires that all drivers and employees confronting the customer wear face masks during their shifts. While some cities and states require passengers to wear face covers when in public, Greyhound is extending this requirement through its national intercity bus network to further help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the use of a simple facial covering slows down the spread of the virus and prevents those who unknowingly transmit it to others.

Cloth face covers made from common materials can be used as a public health measure in place of face masks. Additional details are available on the CDC website. Customers who do not have a covered face, or if their cover is damaged in transit, are asked to speak to their driver or Greyhound terminal employee and will be provided with a disposable mask.

In addition to its most recent policy, Greyhound continues its enhanced cleaning procedures that include frequent routine cleanings of its locations and thorough disinfection of its buses after each ride. In addition to these efforts, Greyhound has taken its safety precautions one step further by introducing ozonation, an advanced sanitation process, on its buses. This extensive procedure was developed to destroy harmful bacteria and has been proven to kill viruses, including the new coronavirus. Ozonation creates an additional layer of protection for customers and employees.