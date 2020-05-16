Grass Valley Animal Sanctuary rescues 1,000 chickens to be culled in Iowa – Up News Info San Francisco

FORT DODGE, Iowa (Up News Info / AP) – A northern California farm animal sanctuary is spending thousands of dollars to send two cargo planes to Iowa to rescue 1,000 chickens that were to be slaughtered on a struggling egg farm .

Workers affiliated with the Animal Place sanctuary loaded chickens onto the planes Saturday morning at the Fort Dodge, Iowa airport. The group planned to fly the chickens in more than 60 boxes to California, where they will be taken to the group's sanctuary near Grass Valley in the Sierra Nevada foothills northeast of Sacramento.

The organizations' director, Kim Sturla, said on Friday that the chickens came from a nearby egg farm that is closing. The farm planned to kill the chickens, but agreed instead to hand them over to the California rescue, which will rehabilitate the chickens and adopt them to people throughout California.

Sturla declined to name the egg operation.

"The rehabilitation process takes about two weeks to a month," said Sturla. “These are birds that have lived their entire lives in a cage. They have never felt the earth standing up. "

Sturla said he doesn't know the cost of the effort, but estimated it is "in the tens of thousands of dollars." Much of that is raised through fundraising and in-kind donations. The cost of renting the planes was covered by a donor from Animal Place.

