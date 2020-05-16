Governor Tim Walz signs law to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products to age 21 – Up News Info

Governor Tim Walz signed 11 bills on Saturday. One of these laws raises the minimum age for a person to buy tobacco in Minnesota to 21 years.

The law covers "tobacco, tobacco products, electronic delivery devices, and other nicotine products."

In December 2019, a federal law raised the minimum age required to legally purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 years old across the country. However, some retailers insisted on seeing the change made at the state level before complying.

"At the end of the day, our job is to keep Minnesotans safe," Walz said Saturday. "Raising the age to buy tobacco to age 21 will help stop addiction before it starts and save young lives."