Gigabyte Aero 15 review: work hard, play hard

The Gigabyte Aero 15 is a laptop for designers and creative professionals. But when I first saw the thing, I didn't believe it. It's nothing like any laptop that comes to mind when I think of the "creators,quot; (the MacBook Pros, XPS 15s, Surface Books, and Zenbooks of the world). Aero is a beast. It is 15.6 inches wide and 4.4 pounds. It has a bright LED logo on its lid, large visible openings on the back and bottom, and a colorful RGB keyboard that will turn heads from across the office. This is a gaming laptop, I thought about my first day using it. Designers will not want this.

But I've made myself stop thinking that because the reality is: that's a stereotype. There's no reason big flashy gadgets are reserved for gamers; that's just a design trend that companies decided on. Sure, some creators who want that aesthetic might be content to buy a "gaming,quot; platform like the Razer Blade 15 to suit their needs. However, I am happy to see a device that is not made for players' basements. It's a good, if brave, statement: If you want to balance RGB lighting in your office, go for it.

Good material OLED display with color accuracy

High-end gaming performance

RGB keyboard per key

Solid port selection Bad things Noscam

Screen is dimmer than some creative laptops

Design is not for everyone.

Of course, you can also play on the Aero 15; after all, you have the hardware for it. There's a tenth-generation eighth-generation i7-10875H processor, a 512GB SSD (plus an available M.2 slot), 16GB of RAM (DDR4), and Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU. What you won't find in gaming laptops is this model's display, which is a 60Hz OLED screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 (4K).

That hardware isn't cheap, though: the Aero 15 OLED starts at $ 1,699 and the model I tested is $ 2,699. That's not an unreasonable price for this machine – it's only $ 100 more expensive than the Razer Blade 15's MSRP with the same GPU and processor. (However, The Blade trades the OLED for a gaming-centric 1080p LCD panel.)

But if you're not a content creator, it's worth considering whether you really need to combine an OLED display with those specs. If you're willing to commit to one of those areas, you're likely to be satisfied with any number of significantly less expensive laptops, like MSI's gaming MS66 Stealth or HP's Specter x360 OLED for productivity work.

It is worth considering if you need to combine an OLED screen with these specifications

Another great advantage that the bulkier Aero can claim over slimmer competitors: ports. On the left, we have a full-size HDMI, a Mini DisplayPort, a USB 3.2 Type A, an audio jack, and an Ethernet jack on the left side. On the right, two more USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB-C with Thunderbolt 3, a power port, and a full SD card slot – another creator that many gaming (and non-gaming) laptops lack. Professionals must be able to connect all kinds of monitors, projectors, units and other equipment without having to resort to dongles.

The Aero 15 has what Gigabyte refers to as a "next-generation cooling system." It comes with two fans containing 71 eight-centimeter blades, plus five heat pipes. The setup does the job, aloud though. Throughout my daily workload, including around a dozen tabs from Chrome, Slack, Steam, and Spotify apps open with downloads running in the background, all parts of the Aero stayed completely cool. During games, only the bottom got slightly warm, the touchpad and wrist rests stayed cool, and the CPU never passed 88 degrees Celsius.

In return, he could listen to fans whenever the laptop did something remotely demanding (three Chrome tabs activated it). They were audible from a few meters away. The constant moaning was a bit annoying, but not unexpected for a power of this size.

The 2070 Super Max-Q is making a living

If you can tolerate noise, you will get a decent Aero gaming experience. He had no problems with Doom Eternal (where it averaged 180fps at 1440p and 58fps at 4K), League of Legends (where it averaged 151 fps with a minimum of 127 fps), or Supervision in epic 4K settings (where it held steady at 70 fps). He did an impressive job with Red Dead Redemption 2 in Ultra (anti-aliasing off), averaging 42 fps with a minimum of 19 fps at 1440p. The 2070 Super Max-Q is earning its stripes.

The only task that gave the Aero a real problem was the combination of ray tracing and 4K resolution. Shadow of the Tomb Raider It only averaged around 30 fps when running in 4K, with ray tracing aloft and DLSS turned on; Playing in those settings wasn't a terrible experience, but there were enough stutters that it felt like a difficult task. The game was more playable in 4K with ray tracing turned off (averaging 43 fps) and in 1440p with ray tracing high (averaging 47 fps). The games looked good, the movement was smooth and I saw details about the Supervision uniforms that I had never noticed before.

For creativity-focused tasks, the Aero gaming pedigree is a great help. It took just five minutes and 25 seconds to export a 5:33 4K video into Premiere Pro, which is significantly faster than any MacBook Pro we've tested in recent years. (The 2019 16-inch mid-range model took over 10 minutes to complete the same task.) The Aero clearly had the cooling capacity for the job, as both the CPU and the GPU were kept around 50 degrees Celsius. One thing to note is that you will need to keep the Aero plugged in for best performance, which is not a concern with the MacBook Pro.

In addition to the higher resolution, the screen is more accurate in color than most gaming panels. I measured 100 percent sRGB coverage and 96 percent AdobeRGB coverage. I recorded the maximum brightness at 425 nits, which is doable for creative work, but not as bright as the MacBook Pro. The Aero's display is also quite bright, and even at maximum brightness it was difficult to use outdoors.

The screen is more accurate in color than most gaming panels.

But the keyboard is the first thing anyone will notice about this device. I don't have any RGB, but I still found it great. The lighting is per key, so you can activate all kinds of dynamic color effects in the Gigabyte Control Center utility (it's a lot of fun to play with them). Colors can move back and forth through the keyboard or cascade up and down, waves can roll out each time you press a key, rainbow colors can rise and fall in each row. You can change the color, speed and direction, and you can also create your own effects. These are all the things that are common in high-end gaming laptops right now, but it's rare to see them being used on non-gaming devices. I admit that sometimes I had trouble concentrating on work when a miniature disco was happening under my fingers. But if you have better attention span, go for it.

The keys themselves are smooth and a little shallow, but certainly nimble. Typing was nice and I actually exceeded my typical speeds. Gigabyte has managed to press a numeric keypad, which is not seen on 15-inch laptops every day. It is a tight grip; Sometimes I hit NumLock when I wanted to hit the backspace key. I imagine that most people will get used to that over time, and the numeric keypad is a good addition for business users.

The plastic touchpad is smooth, the gestures work as they should, and the click is easy and fairly quiet. There is a fingerprint sensor in the upper left corner, but the trackpad is large enough that I never bump into it during use. Unfortunately, the material retains many fingerprints. After just one day of use, there was a visible cloud of footprints in the center; It almost seemed gross.

The audio was louder than enough to dominate noisy fans.

The Aero speaker grille is above the keyboard and sounds clear. The audio had more than enough volume to overwhelm loud fans, and it could play very well without headphones. There's not a lot of bass, while the mid-range and treble are pretty crisp – it's on par with most decent portable speakers, but not at the level of the six-speaker matrix of the MacBook Pro. However, it has excellent surround sound quality. I really felt like I could hear my music on both sides and above me, it was a miniature theater experience.

You can turn surround sound on and off in the pre-installed Nahimic "3D Audio for Players,quot; software. You can also adjust the equalizer settings, as well as customize and switch between sound profiles for music, movies, communication and games. (The speakers in the first review unit we received stopped working due to a problem with a Windows update and the Nahimic driver. Gigabyte says it's working on this problem. The company sent me a second unit, in which I disabled Windows updates and I didn't. find some problem).

Most of my complaints about the Aero 15 have been quite fussy so far. On most fronts, it is a good workstation with minor flaws. But there is one thing that is really a bummer, and that is the location of the 720p webcam. It is mounted just below the screen and angled up. The result is that anyone you're video chatting with gets a great view of their nostrils, chin and roof as well as their knuckles if they're writing. It led to some awkward calling experiences, because when I looked directly at my coworkers on my screen, my camera gave the impression that I was talking to someone in the distance. I ended up keeping the video turned off for most meetings, so the setup wasn't much better than not having a webcam.

I know that most laptops don't have exceptional webcams, but a $ 2,600 nasal camera on a device is unfortunate, especially for people who work remotely and attend many Zoom meetings. (There is a privacy shutter, which is useful for your peace of mind.)

The other considerable drawback, and what reminds you that the Aero 15 is still a gaming laptop at its core, is the battery life. In our battery test, which involves multitasking on about a dozen Chrome, Slack, and Spotify tabs flashing at about 200 nits of brightness (about 65 percent on the Aero's brightness slider) in economy mode of battery, the Aero 15 lasted five hours and 22 minutes. That is decent for a machine with these components; Even powerful workstations without OLED displays are known for their short battery life. Five and a half hours is comparable to other gaming rigs like the Blade 15. Still, it's worth noting that you'll have to charge this all day (like most gaming laptops, the Aero ships with a heavy 230W brick), and if you often work on the go, it may be more suitable for a slimmer machine like the MacBook Pro.

If you often work on the go, it may suit the MacBook Pro better

Aside from the unfortunate webcam, there's not much to complain about with the Aero 15. The 10th Gen i7 GPU and RTX Super mobile do a good job with the most demanding games on the market. The display stands out, offering a stunning image with color accuracy. The primary consideration for creative professionals is whether the 425 nits are bright enough for your office or home.

The big question is if you need this kind of power

For everyone else, the big question is whether you need this kind of power. An OLED display, 45-watt H-series processor, and a cutting-edge GPU are certainly great things to have. But they also cost a lot of change, and it also pays for hours of battery life. A wide range of lower-priced laptops offer similar gaming specs with a higher refresh rate display (the $ 1,799 GS66 Stealth or $ 1,999 Predator Triton 500) or similar color rendition (the Specter OLED models). x360 cost $ 1,799).

The Aero 15 may be exactly what you need. If so, don't let it stop you. It is a good computer. Just make sure you've looked for cheaper alternatives that can probably give you most of what you want.