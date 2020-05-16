Giants DeAndre Baker surrenders to police for armed robbery, aggravated assault charges

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker turned himself in to police in Miramar, Florida, his attorney Brad Cohen confirmed via Instagram on Saturday.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Baker on Thursday, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and four counts of armed robbery, after he, Seahawks defensive defender Quinton Dunbar, and A third man allegedly robbed people of cash and jewelry estimated at $ 73,500 at a cookout on Wednesdays.

Dunbar is also charged with four counts of armed robbery.

The alleged robbery occurred after a dispute broke out involving Baker. He is accused of ordering Dunbar to assist in the robbery and allegedly telling the third man to shoot an individual as they entered the barbecue while the robbery occurred. No shots were fired.

According to arrest warrants, police believe the robbery was planned due to the location of their alleged escape vehicles. A witness also reportedly saw Baker and Dunbar at a party two days earlier in Miami, where they had lost approximately $ 70,000.

Both Baker's and Dunbar's respective attorneys claim to have received affidavits from several people at the cookout exempting them from any wrongdoing.