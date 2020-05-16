German football is silent when the "ghost games,quot; begin for the Bundesliga – Up News Info

DORTMUND, Germany: German football is often a waste of color and noise. No more.

The Bundesliga season resumed on Saturday with what German fans call "ghost games,quot;, played without spectators, and in Dortmund it was difficult to say that the beloved city team was playing.

Instead of thousands of fans chatting and drinking beer outside the stadium, there were only a few venues for a bike ride over the weekend, as Borussia Dortmund welcomed Schalke in a generally fierce local rivalry.

On the field, there were fireworks when Erling Haaland scored in a 4-0 victory after two months without games. Outside the stadium there was almost silence. Passers-by occasionally asked if a game was really going on.

Police relaxed when it became clear that fans would not gather outside, a pre-game concern for authorities, and would possibly spread the virus.

"It is really very quiet in the city and regarding the dangers of viruses, I can only praise the Dortmunders and the fans," said police spokesman Oliver Peiler.

The song "You will never walk alone,quot;, a favorite of Dortmund fans and Liverpool fans, resonated throughout the stadium before the start. It was so quiet that you could hear the starter whistle outside, unthinkable in a regular game.

The arena has a capacity of 81,000 but league rules allow only 213 people, including players, to be in for the game, none of them supporters. The players tried to keep contact to a minimum, even during celebrations and the traditional salute to the now-empty stalls on the final whistle.

In the city center before the match, Marco Perz, a former Dortmund fan, sat in front of the German Football Museum wearing a jacket with the club's emblems. He said he hasn't missed a home game since the 1990s.

"Normally I would be on the South Stand right now, on the yellow wall," he said, referring to the large terrace that underpins Dortmund's reputation for his passionate support. Now Perz is planning to watch the game with a friend for food and beer. "The main thing is to watch the game," he added.

On the next street, yellow and black Dortmund face masks were being sold, and the seller said they were the most popular on sale.

Local authorities had pleaded with fans not to congregate outside the stadium.

"Anyone who stands in front of the stadium because they want to continue the game was wrong," Dortmund Mayor Ullrich Sierau said on Wednesday. "It is an appeal to good sense from all fans, and I am sure that the fans of both Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund are sensible people."

Dortmund fan Nicole Bartelt said she would stay away from the stadium, which she called "the temple," hoping to show that fans can be trusted to return sooner rather than later for the games.

If the fans get together, "we'll end up waiting even longer to come back," he said.

Police spread along the road through the stadium in trucks, motorcycles, and horses. There were clashes between fans at the Dortmund-Schalke games before, but the police had little to do, except remind television crews to stay further apart from each other while filming the arriving team buses. A bus driver released a song from the Dortmund club as he drove away.

Dortmund's last game was in an empty stadium as well, but with large crowds outside.

Thousands of Paris Saint-Germain supporters gathered in front of the Princes' Park when their team defeated Dortmund in the Champions League on March 11.

Those scenes, and the decision by PSG players to sing along with fans, showed that a game runs the risk of spreading the disease even without allowing a single follower to enter the arena. Similar scenes the same afternoon in a Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Cologne caused concern.

For the next two days, the German, English, French and Spanish leagues chose to suspend the competition instead of playing in empty stadiums, at least for the time being.