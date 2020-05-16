Garcetti Announces Launch of "Slow Streets,quot; Program to Promote Social Distance While Walking – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city will begin to restrict traffic in neighborhoods to give people the opportunity to safely walk outdoors.

"Tonight, I can announce the full launch of our slow streets program," he said. "This is an exciting time for us to have a little space in our neighborhoods, to do what we are already doing: walking."

The program will temporarily restrict traffic on certain streets in the neighborhood. The first phase of the program, which has already started in the Del Rey and Sawtelle neighborhoods, covers approximately 7 miles of streets in West Los Angeles.

The mayor also extended the relaxed parking application until June 1. In doing so, he said Angelenos should not be penalized for staying home and doing the right thing.