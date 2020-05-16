From iOS to SQL: the world's most incorrect technological terms

Many people mispronounce common tech terms, from iOS to SQL to Qi. It's understandable: some of the correct or official pronunciations of these terms are counterintuitive at best. Still, we believe it is time to clear the air in some of them.

It's kind of a trope on tech sites to run vocabulary lists with definitions for common terms, and that makes sense. Reviewers targeting the general public will often have to define their terms, as not everyone is as immersed as they are.

But it is less common to see the effort put into clarifying pronunciation, since the differences on this front go far beyond the classic debate on GIF G, written about death, hard against soft. To that end, we will review some commonly discussed pronunciations and ask Up News Info readers to share their views, as well as any additional examples that they think are worth discussing.

Below is a handful that has emerged within the Up News Info staff. Again, dear readers, feel free to debate and debate, and come up with a few others of your own. For some of these and other suggested terms, we will continue with an article that defends some correct (or, at least official) versus incorrect pronunciations, obtained in the best possible way.

iOS and beOS

Apple's widespread mobile operating system used to be called iPhoneOS, but it's been called iOS for years. However, you will often hear two different pronunciations: eye-oh-ess or eye-oss (which rhymes with the name Ross). On a related note, what about beOS? Do you pronounce these two instances of "SO,quot; the same or differently?

OS X and iPhone X

Anecdotally, it appears that about half of people say OS Ex and about half say OS Ten. However, it is even more confusing with the iPhone X, as this phone was released alongside the iPhone 8 instead of following a phone called the iPhone 9. And what about the iPhone XS? Is it iPhone 10 Ess, or is it, as the joke says, "iPhone Excess,quot;?

SQL and MySQL

A trademark error made this one more complicated than necessary, but even if that had never happened, it could still be controversial. Some people say SQL as "sequel,quot;, while others say the letters "ess-cue-ell,quot;. Of course, the same goes for MySQL: MySequel or MyEssCueEll.

Linux

Lie-nux or Lihh-nux? Most people say this the same way, but there is always someone who goes their own way when it comes to everything Linux related.

Qi

Kee? Chee? Everyone appreciates wireless charging.

Huawei

Many English speakers pronounce this Hoo-ah-why mark. Others say wah-way, or wow-way.