Fremont apartment complex fire drives 53 residents of its units – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – An alarm fire Friday night at a Fremont apartment complex displaced 53 people, firefighters said, but no injuries were reported.

Fremont fire spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said the fire at the Waterstone Apartments, 39639 Leslie St., was reported around 8:30 p.m. and when the firefighters arrived, there were no flames or smoke from outside.

Firefighters entered the complex and found the fire inside, originating from a unit on the third floor of the four-story building, and made their way to make sure there were no residents inside.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire while evacuating the building safely, but the second and third floors suffered significant damage due to a large volume of water from the sprinkler system.

The electrical system could not be re-energized due to water damage, making the apartment building uninhabitable, Knowles said.

The 44 adults and 9 displaced children were either assisted by the building manager or were making their own arrangements.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. The fire was limited to one unit, although other apartments suffered smoke and / or water damage.