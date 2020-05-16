Fred Willard, the makeshift comedy actor, died at 86.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Fred Willard, the comic actor whose improvisational style kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films like "This Is Spinal Tap," "Best In Show,quot; and "Anchorman," died. He was 86 years old.

Willard's daughter Hope Mulbarger said in a statement Saturday that her father died peacefully on Friday night. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

"He kept moving, working and making us happy to the end," said Mulbarger. "We love him so much! We will miss him forever. ”

Willard was seldom a protagonist or even a major supporting character. He specialized in small appearances that stole scenes.

As an arrogant and clueless sports announcer on "Best In Show," his character seemed to know nothing about the dogs he's supposed to be talking about and asks his partner on the air, "How much do you think I can bank on?"

Willard was a four-time Emmy nominee for his roles in "What's Hot, What's Not Not," "Everybody Loves Raymond," "Modern Family," and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

"How lucky we were all able to enjoy the gifts from Fred Willard," actress Jamie Lee Curtis said on Twitter. She was married to Christopher Guest, who directed "Best in Show,quot; and "Waiting for Guffman,quot;.

"Thanks for the deep laugh, Mr. Willard," he continued.

Willard's death comes almost two years after his wife Mary Willard died at the age of 71. She was a playwright and television writer, and she won four Emmy nominations.

After his wife died, Willard asked if he would return to work. But the beloved actor was featured on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" taunting President Donald Trump's "space force,quot; It was a reprise role of NBC's 1978 program "Space Force."

%MINIFYHTMLd799cdc79711a6ae04e7721708d7a34c15%

"There was no man sweeter or more fun," Kimmel said on Twitter. "We were very lucky to meet Fred Willard and we will miss his many visits."

In 2012, Willard had a brush with the law. The actor was arrested after being suspected of committing a lewd act at a Hollywood adult theater.

Willard was fired from a storytelling job and had to complete a fun program. He called the arrest "very embarrassing,quot; but insisted that he did nothing wrong.

"It is the last time I am going to listen to my wife when she says:" Why don't you go see a movie? "" Willard said during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's "Late Night,quot; show.