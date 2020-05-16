Fred Willard dies: sport always had a role in the life of the actor and comedian

Fred Willard's show business career lasted nearly six decades, which was longer than the Browns 'hometown NFL championship drought, but not as long as the Indians' ongoing quest to win. another World Series title.

(Of course, he was able to feast on LeBron James and the Cavaliers by bringing an NBA championship to Northeast Ohio in 2016.)

Willard ventured into the world of sports for a handful of his roles, and the delivery of his slick announcer paired with comic talent made him an entertaining media character.

His death on Saturday at age 86 gave the world a good reason to go over the highlights in tribute.

& # 39; Best in Show & # 39; (2000)

Willard was the rude commentator on dog show Buck Laughlin, who laughed at his, um, unorthodox calls.

& # 39; When Billie beat Bobby & # 39; (2001)

He was cast as television sports legend Howard Cosell, who called the real-life "Battle of the Sexes,quot; between tennis stars Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in 1973 for ABC. Willard did not think he was the right man for the job when he approached him to play Cosell.

%MINIFYHTML0bfd34cf3775608fff67515ae97cbe9d15%

"When it was first offered, I said, 'I can't do Howard Cosell. You have to get a copycat. "They said, 'No, we love you.' So I said, 'To hell with that, everyone can do Howard Cosell'," he said in a question session and answers to promote the film (published by Entertainment Weekly).

Also in that Q,amp;A, Willard noted that he worked with Cosell on ABC's "Battle of the Network Stars,quot; in the early 1980s.

& # 39; Back to you & # 39; (2007-08)

Willard played Pittsburgh sportscaster Marsh McGinley (a rather cunning dig in his Cleveland fanaticism, right?) In the short-lived Fox series starring Kelsey Grammer and Patricia Heaton. In an interview promoting the show, Willard spoke about a trip he made to a landmark on the other end of Pennsylvania: the site of the former Baker Bowl stadium in Philadelphia.

"There are pictures of the ballpark with this big factory on the left field wall – it's an iconic picture of the old ballpark, and the factory is still there," Willard told the Philadelphia Inquirer. They are parking lots and everything, but it was very exciting to walk. There's a plaque that says it's the last stadium Babe Ruth & # 39; & # 39; played at.