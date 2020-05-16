Fred Willard, beloved comedy legend, dies at 86 from natural causes

Beloved comedy legend Fred Willard passed away. A representative of the actor confirmed that he died of natural causes at the age of 86 years. A teacher of the fake documentary: Willard starred in a series of movies directed by Christopher Guest as Best In Show, for your consideration, waiting for Guffmanand A strong wind – He will always be remembered for his brand of comical absentmindedness.

Willard's death comes two years after his wife Mary, who died at the age of 71. The couple married in 1968 and were the parents of a daughter, Hope Mulbarger.

RIP, Fred. You were always my comic hero. I loved working with you at Roxanne. https://t.co/IjSxCMESzt – Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) May 16, 2020

“My father passed away very calm last night at the fantastic age of 86 years. He kept moving, working and making us happy to the end, "said Mulbarger. People magazine. "We loved him so much!"

The four-time Emmy nominee was born in Ohio on September 18, 1933, and began his comedy career in the 1950s. Willard worked for Second City in 1965, was a founding member of the sketch and improvisation group Ace Trucking Company, and he was also part of the comedy duo Willard & Grecco, with Vic Grecco.

Willard's big break came in 1977 when he joined the cast of the parody talk show. Fernwood 2 nights, and later became a staple in guest-directed films in the 1990s and 2000s.

It was a privilege that the great Fred Willard knew my name. Rest in peace Fred. You were funny in your bones. pic.twitter.com/PlFTCHFZCK – Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) May 16, 2020

"That started to change everything," said Willard. Hollywood reporter in 2019. “I was delighted to be working with people I worked with: Catherine O & # 39; Hara, Eugene Levy, was a huge fan of his and Christopher Guest. I would see it in Saturday night liveI had met him socially several times, but it was a lot of fun. It was like a party every day, or a picnic, doing those scenes. You never think it will be seen in a theater audience. I was just doing it to try to tell this story, make a joke or two, and when it came out, it worked pretty well. ”

Willard also had a knack for bringing scenes-stealing performances in supporting roles in movies like This is Spinal Tap, Harold and Kumar go to the white castleand Presenter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

He also had a successful television career that led to Emmy nominations on shows like Everybody loves Raymond and Modern Family.

I have no words, a state that Fred Willard never found himself in. My friend for over 40 years, a great comic actor who had no competition because there was only one of him. We were all very lucky. Bye Fred. – Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 16, 2020

"A loving farewell to Mr. Fred Willard," wrote actress Jamie Lee Curtis (guest's wife). “How fortunate are we all to witness his great gifts. Thanks for the deep laugh. Now you are with Mary. Safe at home. "

Ad

"Rest in sweet peace @Fred_Willard," wrote Fred Willard Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “You will always be a true original and I am very honored that our lives have crossed. No one will come close to replacing your genius.



Post views:

0 0