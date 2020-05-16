France arrests Rwandan millionaire accused of financing the 1994 genocide

PARIS – One of the most wanted fugitives accused of financing the 1994 Rwandan genocide against the Tutsis was arrested in a Paris suburb early Saturday morning, French police said, ending a decade-long international hunt.
The fugitive, Félicien Kabuga, 84, had fled for 23 years since he was indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda on multiple charges of genocide. He was captured at 7 a.m. in a house rented by a relative in Asnieres-sur-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris, where he was under a false identity, authorities said.
Court officials confirmed the arrest and said that Mr. Kabuga was expected to be handed over to United Nations prosecutors. His trial on multiple charges of genocide is expected to take place in the successor court of the court in Arusha, Tanzania.
"Kabuga has always been viewed by victims and survivors as one of the leading figures," Serge Brammertz, the court's chief prosecutor, said by phone from The Hague on Saturday. "For them, after waiting so many years, their arrest is an important step towards justice."
Brammertz said he considered this the most important arrest by an international tribunal since the arrest in 2011 of General Ratko Mladic, the Serbian military leader who was convicted of having committed genocide during the Bosnian war in the early 1990s.
Mr. Kabuga's arrest ends a long and often frustrating search for international investigators who attempted to identify his whereabouts in various countries. It is believed that he first took refuge in Kenya, and then went through Germany, Switzerland and other countries.
But so far, he had managed to escape as police in different cities responded too slowly or reluctantly to an arrest warrant issued by the court in 1997.
A court official said Saturday that Kabuga had been tracked down in France after investigators followed communications between family members who, according to the official, had acted as his support network.
A millionaire businessman, Mr. Kabuga is accused of financing and organizing the notorious Interahamwe militia, which carried out the worst part of the massacre, invariably attacking people with machetes. The indictment against him also alleges that his radio station, Radio-Television Mille Collines, incited the killings through broadcasts directing roving gangs of assassins to roadblocks and sites where Tutsi could be located.
The long-awaited arrest is seen as a boost for international criminal justice, which has been attacked by the Trump administration and by supporters who have been exasperated by not arresting the accused war criminals.
"At a time when international justice faces many challenges," said Brammertz, "this will definitely support those who still believe in international justice and believe they need more justice, not less."